MG hosts track invitational

Both Mount Gilead track teams placed well in Saturday’s Mount Gilead Invitational, with the the boys finishing in second place to Westerville North and the girls taking third.

The boys won one event on the day, as Will Baker took the 3200 in a meet record 9:36.96. In that same event, Parker Bartlett finished second in 9:57.31.

The team’s 800-meter relay of Abram Shonk, Quade Harris, Jonathan Miller and Matthew Bland placed second in 1:33.32. Owen High added a second-place finish in the high jump by clearing 6’.

Bland also took third in the long jump with an effort of 19’11.5” and teamed with Harris, Owen High and Logan High to finish third in the 400-meter relay in 45.2. Harris added a third-place finish in the 200 with a time of 23.24.

In points scored for both teams, Mount Gilead was second in the mixed gender shuttle hurdles. Rebeka Clark, Ceegan Moore, Darbie Dillon and Carson Barnum finished that race in 1:09.3.

Madilyn Elson had a big day for the Lady Indians. She won the 200 in 27.24, finished second in the 400 in 1:01.07 and took third in the 100 in 13.1.

The 400-meter relay team of Grace Shipman, Natalie Waugh, Faith White and Danielle Pohlkotte finished second in 53.33, while Shipman, White, Maddy Shonk and Claudia Hernando-Montes placed third in the 800-meter relay with a time of 1:55.71.

Mikala Harris was second in the discus with a throw of 95’9”, while Clark finished third in the 100 hurdles in 17.91.

The Northmor boys’ team finished fourth with 65 points, while the girls’ team was sixth with 50.

Connor Radojcsics won the pole vault with an effort of 13’6”. He also teamed with Cowin Becker, Lucas Weaver and Bo Landin to take second in the 1600-meter relay with a time of 3:33.57.

Weaver, Ryan Lehman, David Blunk and Griffin Healea ran second in the 3200-meter relay with a time of 8:24.26. Weaver also finished third in the 800 in 2:01.84. Cade Miracle placed third in the pole vault, clearing 12’.

In the mixed gender shuttle hurdles, Northmor’s team of Layla Castle, Parker Brown, Abby Conant and A.J. Bower finished third in 1:15.96.

The Lady Knights also got a third-place finish from Natalie Hunter in the pole vault. She cleared 9’.

Cardington’s girls took seventh in the meet with 33 points. The boys were 13th with eight.

Loey Hallabrin led the girls by winning the 800 in 2:24.84. She also teamed with Gracie Meade, Morgan White and Magi Hallabrin to take second in the 3200-meter relay with a time of 10:48.98.

The top finish for the boys came from Brandon Hughes in the pole vault. He placed sixth.

Buckeye Central Invitational

The Northmor boys’ track team finished first out of 11 teams Wednesday at the Buckeye Central Invitational.

Northmor scored 122 points to top the field, winning five events in the process.

Ryan Lehman won both the 1600 in 4:55.15 and the 3200 in 11:14.73. Lucas Weaver added a first-place finish in the 800 with a time of 2:03.52. Northmor also won the 1600-meter relay in 3:40.44 and the 3200-meter relay in 8:40.47.

The team’s 800-meter relay finished second in 1:37.21. David Blunk ran second in the 1600 in 5:14.57 and Thomas Keen took second in the 3200 in 11:18.17. Bo Landin also was second in the 200, finishing in 23.87.

Connor Radojcsics finished third in the 800 in 2:15.16, as did Ethan Amens in the high jump (5’2”) and Cowin Becker in the long jump (18’9.5”). The team’s 400-meter relay also was third in 47.6.

The Lady Golden Knights took third place in their meet, finishing with 86.5 points.

Kate Lehman won the 3200 in 12:41.14, while Maizy Brinkman was second in that event with a time of 13:51.72. The team also won the 3200-meter relay with a time of 11:05.82.

Northmor also was second in the 1600-meter relay in 4:29.71. Lehman added a third-place finish in the 1600 in 5:51.87, while Natalie Hunter took third in the 800 in 2:34.34. Also, Bre York tied for third in the high jump by clearing 4’4”.

For Cardington, the girls’ team was fifth with 61.5 points, while the boys took 10th with 26.

Loey Hallabrin won two events for the Lady Pirates. She took the 800 in 2:32.6 and also won the 1600 in 5:50.32. The team took second in the 3200-meter relay with a time of 11:06.21.

Sage Whetnall was third in the 300 hurdles in 54.02 and also tied for third in the high jump by clearing 5’2”. Morgan White finished third in the 3200 with a time of 14:05.44.

The boys were led by a pair of fourth-place finishes. A.J. Brehm was fourth in the high jump and Isaac DelaCruz took fourth in the pole vault.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS