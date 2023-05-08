Sports Calendar

Wednesday, May 10

• Northmor at Centerburg, Division III softball sectional finals, 5 p.m.

• Cardington at East Knox, Division III softball sectional finals, 5 p.m.

• North Union at Cardington, baseball, 5:15 p.m.

• Highland at Clear Fork, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

Thursday, May 11

• MOAC track and field meet at Harding, 4:30 p.m.

• Division II softball sectional finals at TBA, 5 p.m.

• Division IV softball sectional finals at TBA, 5 pm.

• Northmor at Cardington, baseball, 5:15 p.m.

• Plymouth at Mount Gilead, baseball, 5:15 p.m.

Friday, May 12

• Northmor at Mansfield Senior, softball, 5 p.m.

• Lucas at Northmor, baseball, 5 p.m.

• River Valley at Cardington, baseball, 5:15 p.m.

• Newark Catholic at Highland, baseball, 5:15 p.m.

• Mount Gilead at East Knox, softball, 5:15 p.m.

Saturday, May 13

• Clear Fork at Highland, softball, 10 a.m.

• Cardington at Mount Gilead, baseball, 11 a.m.

Monday, May 15

• Division III softball district semifinals at TBA, 5 p.m.

• Ridgedale at Northmor, Division IV sectional baseball, 5 p.m.

• Crestline at Mount Gilead, baseball, 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday, May 16

• Division II district track and field meet at Westerville South, 3:15 p.m.

• Division III district track and field meet at Granville, 3:15 p.m.

• Division II softball district semifinals at TBA, 5 p.m.

• Division IV softball district semifinals at TBA, 5 p.m.

• Centerburg at Mount Gilead, Division III sectional baseball, 5 p.m.

