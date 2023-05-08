Cardington SB beats Mount Gilead twice

Staff Report

Cardington picked up a pair of wins over rival Mount Gilead in softball over the weekend.

On Friday, the Pirates finished with a 12-0 win over MG. Genevieve Longsdorf went the distance in the five-inning game, striking out 12, walking one and only giving up a pair of singles. She also finished with a home run and single, while Ari Simpson had a home run, double and single. Kayden Burchett added three singles.

Hayleigh Brown was the pitcher of record for the Indians. She gave up 12 hits, while both striking out and walking four batters.

The final score of Saturday’s game was 12-1 in favor of the Pirates. No further information was available.

Highland Scots

In their Friday rematch with River Valley, Highland couldn’t hold onto a slim lead, giving up a pair of runs in the seventh inning in falling by a 4-3 margin.

Abby Jordan had a triple for the Scots, while Guinevere Jackson recorded a double and single. Dalaynie Hernandez finished with two singles. Stevie Asher went the distance on the mound. She struck out 10, walked two and surrendered nine hits.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor cruised past Genoa Christian on Friday by a 25-0 count in softball.

The Golden Knights recorded 19 hits and also took advantage of six errors and four walks issued. McKenna VanDyke finished with a home run, triple and single, while Mahaila Strobel and Taylor Cantrell both added two doubles. Hailey Pollard had a double and single and both Maddie May and Rael Ernsberger also smacked doubles. Also, Madison Simpson and Kate Kissling both tallied a pair of singles.

Shelby Cooper went the distance to earn the five-inning win. She struck out 13 and walked three, while pitching a one-hitter.

The team earned another big win on Saturday, topping Mansfield Christian 22-0 in five innings.

Reagan See had a triple for Northmor, while Emily Zeger contributed a double and single and Cantrell added a double. Simpson, Kissling, Strobel and Lexi See all had two singles each.

Kissling also earned the win. She struck out eight, walked one and gave up only one hit.

