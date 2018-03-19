All-KMAC teams named

Morrow County was well-represented when the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference released its all-league teams in boys’ and girls’ basketball and bowling, as well as wrestling. Teams in the county earned the Coach of the Year award in all five sports and Player of the Year in four.

In girls’ basketball, Jamie Edwards of Cardington was named Coach of the Year, while Cardington’s Sage Brannon was Player. Brannon, teammate Kyndall Spires and Highland’s Erica Sardinha were local first team picks.

Boys’ basketball saw Zach Ruth of Northmor be named Coach of the Year, while Northmor’s Tyler Kegley was an All-Academic pick. Demetrius Johnson and Brock Pletcher, also from Northmor, were first team selections, as were Mason Mollohan and Jason Bolha of Mount Gilead, Garrett Wagner of Cardington and Mack Anglin of Highland.

For wrestling, Michael Williamson of Mount Gilead was Coach of the Year, Conan Becker of Northmor was Player of the Year and Christian Miller of Highland was named All-Academic. Local first-team picks, which were determined by league meet placement were Bryce Schott of Highland; Joshua Sullivan, Nate Weaver, Brandon Strickland and Hunter Trimmer of Mount Gilead and Gavin Ramos, Tony Martinez, Conan Becker and Conor Becker of Northmor.

In boys’ bowling, Blake Clapham of Cardington was the Player of the Year, while Highland coach Ron Garlinger was Coach of the Year and Highland’s Ben Rinehart took All-Academic honors. Clapham was a first-team pick, as were Highland’s Dana Hicks, Wade Adkins and Joey Bennett.

Cardington’s Laynee Wilson was the Player of the Year for girls’ bowling, while Amber Brubaker of Highland earned Coach of the Year honors. Sammie Grogg of Northmor and Sophia Thompson of Highland took the All-Academic honors. Wilson and Addie Wilhelm of Cardington; Chloe Meier and Alexis Yarnell of Northmor and Halie O’Leary and Thompson of Highland were all first-team selections.

Complete All-KMAC teams are listed below.

Girls’ Basketball

First Team: Sage Brannon, Cardington; Cierra Joiner, Centerburg; CeCe Newbold, Danville; Kyndall Spires, Cardington; Lauren Mickley, Danville; Erica Sardinha, Cardington.

Second Team: Casey Bertke, Cardington; Savannah Gammell, Centerburg; Kynlee Edwards, Cardington; Sidney Fields, Centerburg; Meggan Bartok, East Knox; Madison Fitzpatrick, Mount Gilead; Addie Farley, Northmor.

Honorable Mention: Sydnee Wears, Danville; Paige Clinger, Cardington; Ashley Van Hoose, East Knox; Cristianna Boggs, Northmor; Dakota Shipman, Mount Gilead; Sophia Lester, Fredericktown; Olivia Vance, Centerburg; Madison Cecil, Highland.

Player of the Year: Sage Brannon, Cardington.

Coach of the Year: Jamie Edwards, Cardington.

All-Academic: Cassidy Gebhardt, East Knox; Leah Turner, Fredericktown.

Boys’ Basketball

First Team: Brock Pletcher, Northmor; Skyler Durbin, Danville; Mason Mollohan, Mount Gilead; Demetrius Johnson, Northmor; Jason Bolha, Mount Gilead; Garrett Wagner, Cardington; Mack Anglin, Highland.

Second Team: Tyler Kegley, Northmor; Kyle Kegley, Northmor; Kaleb Phillips, Highland; Hayden Hankerson, Centerburg; Dylan James, Danville; Nick Cunningham, Fredericktown.

Honorable Mention: Chris Branham, Highland; Seth Young, Mount Gilead; Dylan Goodman, Cardington; Corbin Hazen, Danville; Weston Melick, East Knox; Blake Miller, Northmor; Carter Jones, Centerburg; Xavier Stallard, Fredericktown.

Player of the Year: Skyler Durbin, Danville.

Coach of the Year: Zach Ruth, Northmor.

All-Academic: Tyler Kegley, Northmor; Skyler Durbin, Danville; Carter Jones, Centerburg.

Wrestling

First Team: Bryce Schott, Highland; Joshua Sullivan, Mount Gilead; Skylar Davis, Fredericktown; Gavin Ramos, Northmor; Nate Weaver, Mount Gilead; Dallas Scott, Centerburg; Tony Martinez, Northmor; Conan Becker, Northmor; Conor Becker, Northmor; Brandon Strickland, Mount Gilead; Hunter Trimmer, Mount Gilead; Terrance Slatzer, Fredericktown; Dylan Wilson, Danville, Mitchell Hurlbut, Fredericktown.

Second Team: Dale Brocwell, Northmor; Manny Heilman, Northmor; Austin Amens, Northmor; Donnell Marshall, Centerburg; Noah Howard, East Knox; Christian Miller, Highland; Tyler DeLucia, East Knox; Andy Williamson, Mount Gilead; Stephen Schmitt, Centerburg; Wyatt Lessick, Northmor; Austin Wheeler, Northmor; Tristan Stewart, Mount Gilead; Tyler Cooper, Mount Gilead; Tyson Moore, Northmor.

Honorable Mention: Gavin DeAngelo, Highland; Jesus Rubio, Mount Gilead; Spencer Enderle, East Knox; A.J. Griffin, Centerburg; Austin Kelley, Highland; Triston Hinkle, Highland; Jonathan Sparks, Highland; Gene Fitzpatrick, Fredericktown; Preston Brady, Danville; Trevor Peffers, Fredericktown; Kaleb Fisher, Mount Gilead.

Player of the Year: Conan Becker, Northmor.

Coach of the Year: Michael Williamson, Mount Gilead.

All-Academic: Christian Miller.

Boys’ Bowling

First Team: Blake Clapham, Cardington; Dana Hicks, Highland; Wade Adkins, Highland; Cody Climer, Centerburg; Joey Bennett, Highland; Trey Purdy, Centerburg.

Second Team: Colton Hogg, Centerburg; Cody Wright, Centerburg; Ben Rinehart, Highland; Korey Jones, East Knox; Zack Sellers, Mount Gilead, Dillan Dixon, Mount Gilead.

Honorable Mention: John Critchfield, Fredericktown; Jusden Young, Fredericktown; Ryan Speck, Cardington; Tyler Bryant, Mount Gilead; Dakota Welch, Fredericktown; Hayden Dempsey, Mount Gilead.

Player of the Year: Blake Clapham, Cardington.

Coach of the Year: Ron Garlinger, Highland.

All-Academic: Ben Rinehart, Highland.

Girls’ Bowling

First Team: Laynee Wilson, Cardington; Halie O’Leary, Highland; Addie Wilhelm, Cardington; Chloe Meier, Northmor; Alexis Yarnell, Northmor; Sophia Thompson, Highland.

Second Team: Paige Hicks, Highland; Sara Drumm, Northmor; Sammie Grogg, Northmor; Hannah Vaughn, Fredericktown; Autumn Burson, Highland; Morgan Lehner, Cardington.

Honorable Mention: Madison Noble, Mount Gilead; Maddie Hoverland, Northmor; Makenzie Blake, Cardington; Frankie Arnold, Cardington; Leah Staton, Fredericktown; Macey Neer, Fredericktown.

Player of the Year; Laynee Wilson, Cardington.

Coach of the Year: Amber Brubaker, Highland.

All-Academic: Sammie Grogg, Northmor; Sophia Thompson, Highland.

Mount Gilead’s Jason Bolha was one of many local first-team All-KMAC athletes for the winter sports season. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/03/web1_jasonbolha.jpg Mount Gilead’s Jason Bolha was one of many local first-team All-KMAC athletes for the winter sports season. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Erica Sardinha of Highland earned KMAC first-team recognition in girls’ basketball. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/03/web1_ericasardinha.jpg Erica Sardinha of Highland earned KMAC first-team recognition in girls’ basketball. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

