Kegley, Holtrey honored by chamber

MOUNT GILEAD — Two students were chosen March Students of the Month and recognized at the March 20 Morrow County Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

Tyler Kegley, Northmor senior.

Tyler is currently ranked 11th in his class with a 3.67 GPA. He’s a model student who is always willing to volunteer when help is needed. As you can see by his GPA, achieving success in the classroom is a priority for him.

Nomination says, “Tyler has put to good use his academic prowess and tutored several peers in various subjects over the course of the year which has paid dividends for each student. He has a very pleasant disposition, always has a smile on his face and is well liked by his peers who look to him routinely for leadership.

“Additionally, he is very cognizant of the influence he has on others and uses this influence to positively encourage those around him.”

Tyler plans to attend a four-year college and play basketball. Following the completion of his undergraduate degree he plans to further his education and become an optometrist.

His parents are Jack and Heidi Kegley.

Cody Holtrey, Highland senior.

Nomination says, “My impression of Cody goes farther than words could express. His character symbolizes what our nation needs from our young adults. Cody prides himself on making decisions that will be a positive influence on himself and the people around him.

“In addition, he demonstrates a caring and humble heart to the fullest. He works very hard to accomplish his goals that he has set for himself. Cody will not accept failure, which demonstrates the value that he leads for his future.”

Cody works at each Red Cross Blood Drive at Highland and is a volunteer coach at the Sunrise Basketball League helping young players.

He will attend Columbus State Community College and major in accounting. His parents are Shane and Christie Holtrey.

Consolidated Cooperative sponsors the student of the month program.

Tyler Kegley, Northmor senior, with Principal Benjamin Bethea and Superintendent Chad Redmon. Cody Holtrey, Highland senior with Highland principal Nate Huffman and parents Shane and Christie Holtrey. Chris Conant, Century 21 Gold Standard, presents Owning your Business on Google: Controlling your business on the world's largest search engine. He told Morrow County Chamber of Commerce members and guests why this is important and vital to business.