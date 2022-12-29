Northmor boys win close one at Loudonville

Staff Report

Northmor bounced back on Wednesday when they traveled to Loudonville and edged their hosts by a 59-57 count.

Loudonville led 17-15 after the first quarter, but the Golden Knights rallied to tie the game at 32 going into the half and then took a 49-43 lead into the fourth quarter before holding on for the win.

Jax Wenger led the team with 18 points, hitting three three-pointers in the contest. Grant Bentley scored 15, while Hunter Fulk finished with nine.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead was edged at Ridgemont in boys’ basketball on Wednesday.

The game, which was won 74-73 by the hosts, was originally scheduled as a home game for the indians, but had to be moved due to the recent winter storm causing water pipes to burst at the school.

