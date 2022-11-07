Local runners experience state meet

The Northmor boys’ cross country team competed at Fortress Obetz on Saturday, running in the Division III boys’ state championships.

The Golden Knights finished 20th in the meet, but did have one runner earn All-Ohio status for placing in the top 30. Junior Ryan Lehman claimed 30th place in the race with a time of 16:38.

David Blunk placed 134th on the day, running the race in 18:11.3. Connor Radojcsics took 144th in 18:39.9 and Ethan Amens claimed 160th place with a time of 18:53.7. Bryce Cooper ran 162nd in 18:54.4, while Thomas Keen took 168th in 19:01.9 and Levi Hunter placed 17th with a time of 19:39.6.

Division III girls

Three Morrow County runners took part in the Division III girls’ race at Saturday’s state cross country meet.

For Mount Gilead, sophomore Kimberly Staley ran 90th in 21:06.5.

Cardington sophomore Magi Hallabrin finished 97th with a time of 21:12.6. Pirate senior Loey Hallabrin placed 162nd in 23:03.

Kimberly Staley ran in the state cross country meet to represent the Mount Gilead girls’ squad. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_kimberlystaley.jpg Kimberly Staley ran in the state cross country meet to represent the Mount Gilead girls’ squad. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Northmor’s David Blunk, pictured from earlier in the season, ran with his team in the Division III boys’ state championship race. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_davidblunk.jpg Northmor’s David Blunk, pictured from earlier in the season, ran with his team in the Division III boys’ state championship race. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Cardington’s Loey Hallabrin ran in the state cross country meet on Saturday. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/11/web1_loeyhallabrin.jpg Cardington’s Loey Hallabrin ran in the state cross country meet on Saturday. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton [email protected]

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

