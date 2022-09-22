Highland golf teams in MOAC meet

Staff Report

Highland finished third in the MOAC girls’ golf tournament on Wednesday with a team total of 408.

Ceci Grassbaugh set a new Scot 18-hole record with her round of 77 to highlight the team’s performance. Also, Guinevere Jackson had a personal best 105 for 18 holes and Maddie Tack shot 116 in her final appearance as a Lady Scot golfer.

Highland boys’ golf

The Highland boys’ golf team placed fourth in the MOAC meet Wednesday with a team total of 341 shots.

Leading the way for the Scots was Ranger Steck, who shot 81. Both Emerson Grassbaugh and Dillon Gilliand shot 82, while Cody Yurkovich shot 96.

