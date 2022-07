SCTP shoot takes place

The Cardinal Center in Morrow County played host to the Scholastic Clay Target Program National Championship from July 5-16.

Over the many days of the event, a total of nine events were held for youth shooters to compete in. The winners in each class for every event are listed below.

125 Target International Skeet

Overall Athlete: Joshua Corbin, Hillsdale College, 120.

Team: Collegiate, Hillsdale College, 235; Intermediate, Monroe County, 92; Senior, Northern Lights, 296.

Men: Overall, Joshua Corbin, Hillsdale College, 120; Collegiate, Joshua Corbin, Hillsdale College, 120; Intermediate, Cylas Prince, Monroe County, 92; Senior, Zach Hinze, Kansas City Crushers, 115.

Ladies: Overall, Cori Gordon, Cody Clay Crushers, 108; Collegiate, Emily Rasmussen, Union Grove Broncos Shooting Club, 106; Senior, Cori Gordon, Cody Clay Crushers, 108.

125 Target Bunker Trap

Overall Athlete: A.J. Anderson, Centennial Clay Target Team, 110.

Team: Intermediate, Sullivan County Shooting Sports Team, 263; Senior, Buckeye Chippewa Trapshooting Club, 317.

Men: Overall, A.J. Anderson, Centennial Clay Target Team, 110; Collegiate, Cole Prince, Monroe County, 108; Intermediate, Caleb Cutler, East Texas Clay Crushers, 108; Senior, A.J. Anderson, Centennial Clay Target Team, 110.

Ladies: Overall, Lacy White, Warriors, 103; Collegiate, Lacy White, Warriors, 103; Intermediate, Anna Swarthout, Fudd Dusters Shotgun Sporting Team, 86; Senior, Abbey With, FishHawk Dynasty, 100.

100 Target 5-Stand/Side Event

Overall Athlete: Turner Parcell, Mid Carolina Young Guns, 97.

Team: Intermediate, PC Eagles, 391; Senior, Mid Carolina Young Guns, 434.

200 Target American Skeet

Overall Athlete: Miles Hendrix, Gator Creek Young Guns, 199.

Team: Collegiate, Hillsdale College, 581; Intermediate, PC Eagles, 582; Senior, Warriors, 588; High School Senior, Lake Oconee Shotgun Team, 583.

Squad: Rookie, South Gibson County Shooting Sports Rookie, 461; Intermediate/Entry, Fudd Dusters Shotgun Sporting Team 8, 532; Intermediate/Advanced, PC Eagles IA 1, 574; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Waterford Wolverine Shooting Team 5, 580; Senior/Varsity, Flushing High School Skeet Team, 582; Open, Warriors 2, 568.

Men: Rookie, Ethan Ballentine, South Gibson County Shooting Sports, 175; Intermediate/Entry, Maddux Heinen, PC Eagles, 193; Intermediate/Advanced, Brendan Cole, Hunting Hills Hawkeyes, 198; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Mason Pillard, Kansas City Crushers, 198; Senior/Varsity, Miles Hendrix, Gator Creek Young Guns, 199; Collegiate, Dominick Ver Meer, PC Eagles, 197.

Ladies: Rookie: Taylor Hilliard, McKenzie Shooting Sports, 182; Intermediate/Entry, Rachel Varano, The Rangers, 180; Intermediate/Advanced, Ella Guidotti, Mid Carolina Young Guns, 185; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Courtney Wolfert, Waterford Wolverine Shooting Team, 183; Senior/Varsity, Nikolle Kussatz, PC Eagles, 196; Collegiate, Joan Green, Emmanuel College Clay Target Shooting, 198.

200 Target Sporting Clays

Overall Athlete: Rich Pazderski, Forest City Juniors, 197.

Team: Collegiate, Forest City Juniors, 567; Intermediate, Hunting Hills Hawkeyes, 533; Senior, Forest City Juniors, 575.

Squad: Rookie, Forest City Juniors 19, 440; Intermediate/Entry, Lake Oconee Shotgun Team IE, 444; Intermediate/Advanced, Hunting Hills Hawkeyes 3, 521; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Manchester Young Guns JV, 537; Senior/Varsity, Forest City Juniors, 569; Open, Crescent Elite Shooters, 522.

Men: Rookie, Charles Lapp III, Forest City Juniors, 160; Intermediate/Entry, Carson Single, Lake Oconee Shotgun Team, 180; Intermediate/Advanced, Brendan Riggins, Gator Creek Young Guns, 189; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Malic Magnusson, Manchester Young Guns, 189; Senior/Varsity, Rich Pazderski, Forest City Juniors, 197; Collegiate, Thomas Rose, Rose Hill Top Shots, 197.

Ladies: Rookie: Taylor Hilliard, McKenzie Shooting Sports, 167; Intermediate/Entry, Maggie Bohne, Hot Shots, 162; Intermediate/Advanced, Morgan Hilliard, McKenzie Shooting Sports, 166; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Clare Cheek, Central Georgia Elite Shooters, 174; Senior/Varsity, Kiersten Sales, Young Guns at Quail Creek, 192; Collegiate, Emily Purvis, ABAC Shooting Sports Club, 179.

200 Target Doubles Trap

Overall Athlete: Steven Margherio, Golden Eagle Youth Trap Team, 194.

Team: Collegiate, Jacksonville University Sporting, Skeet & Trap Team, 892.

Squad: Rookie, South Gibson County Shooting Sports 3, 407; Intermediate/Entry, Pinetucky Pullits, 101; Intermediate/Advanced, Jaguars Independence, 834; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Muskego Warriors Trap Club 4, 831; Senior/Varsity, Golden Eagle Youth Trap Team Varsity 1, 924; Open, Moulton Gun Club Youth Shooters, 870.

Men: Rookie, Tyler Burton, Team Henges, 172; Intermediate/Entry, Clayton Kovacs, Ohio Claybusters LLC, 176; Intermediate/Advanced, Bryson Elwer, Lake Oconee Shotgun Team, 181; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Kyle Polster, Jefferson Sportsmens Club, 192; Senior/Varsity, Steven Margherio, Golden Eagle Youth Team Team, 194; Collegiate, Brady Cox, Montreat College Clay Target Team, 193.

Ladies: Rookie: Taylor Hilliard, McKenzie Shooting Sports, 154; Intermediate/Entry, Ashlynn Hanefeld, Beaver Dam Trap Team, 149; Intermediate/Advanced, Kinsey Duzan, Centerburg Youth Shooting Sports, 174; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Allie Watson, Providence Christian Academy, 173; Senior/Varsity, Mercie Ashmore, Lewis County Trap, 185; Collegiate, Sarah Schwacher, Waterford Wolverine Shooting Team, 186.

200 Target Handicap Trap

Team: Collegiate, Jacksonville University Sporting, Skeet and Trap Team, 816.

Squad: Rookie, Carlinville Clay Busters Rookie, 522; Intermediate/Advanced, Jaguars Independence, 878; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Muskego Warriors Trap Club 5, 843; Senior/Varsity, Jaguars Freedom, 915; Open, JSC HDCP SR1, 860.

Men: Rookie, Tyler Burton, Team Henges, 185; Intermediate/Entry, Maddux Heinen, PC Eagles, 193; Intermediate/Advanced, Lane Adkins, Ohio Claybusters LLC, 188; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Kyle Polster, Jefferson Sportsmens Club, 188; Senior/Varsity, Quinn Glock, Ankeny Hawks Shooting Sports, 192; Collegiate, Sam Gammon, Iowa Central Community College, 188.

Ladies: Rookie: Taylor Hilliard, McKenzie Shooting Sports, 186; Intermediate/Entry, Lily Jennings, Ankeny Little Jaguars Trap Team, 166; Intermediate/Advanced, Sydnee Young, Muskego Warriors Trap Club, 181; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Brianna Giese, Muskego Warriors Trap Club, 174; Senior/Varsity, Madyson Flower, Fairfield Sportsmen’s Lead Slingers, 187; Collegiate, Sarah Schwacher, Waterford Wolverine Shooting Team, 168.

200 Target Singles Trap

Overall Athlete: Eli Watral, Waterford Wolverine Shooting Team, 200.

Team: Collegiate, Hillsdale College, 972; Intermediate, Ohio Claybusters LLC, 947; Senior, Waterford Wolverine Shooting Team, 988.

Squad: Rookie, Centerburg Youth Shooting Sports Rookie, 802; Intermediate/Entry, Lake Edinboro Sportsmen Squad 2, 867; Intermediate/Advanced, PC Eagles IA 1, 938; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Waterford Wolverine Shooting Team 3, 969; Senior/Varsity, Waterford Wolverine Shooting Team 7, 981; Open, Jaguars Patriot, 961.

Men: Rookie, Tyler Burton, Team Henges, 199; Intermediate/Entry, Paul Tepley, Buckeye Chippewa Trapshooting Club, 195; Intermediate/Advanced, Easton Pope, The Orange Crushers, 199; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Kyle Polster, Jefferson Sportsmen’s Club, 199; Senior/Varsity, Eli Watral, Waterford Wolverine Shooting Team, 200; Collegiate, Marco Palumbo, Pathfinder, 199.

Ladies: Rookie: Taylor Hilliard, McKenzie Shooting Sports, 196; Intermediate/Entry, Evelyn Kubiak, Bay City Buccaneers, 190; Intermediate/Advanced, Zoe Johnson, New Berlin Trap Club, 195; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Courtney Wolfert, Waterford Wolverine Shooting Team, 196; Senior/Varsity, Marcie Ashmore, Lewis County Trap 198; Collegiate, Culley Emerson, Buckeye Chippewa Trapshooting Club, 196.

100 Target Skeet Doubles

Overall Athlete: Dawson Williams, Forest City Juniors, 100.

Team: Collegiate, Forest City Juniors, 291.

Squad: Rookie, Forest City Juniors 14, 238; Intermediate/Entry, Forest City Juniors, 16, 260; Intermediate/Advanced, Forest City Juniors 9, 277; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Forest City Juniors 4, 288; Senior/Varsity, Forest City Juniors 2, 292; Open, WBST 1, 275.

Men: Rookie, Charles Lapp III, Forest City Juniors, 89; Intermediate/Entry, Alex Ray, Forest City Juniors, 94; Intermediate/Advanced, Gunnar Reed, Southlake Carroll Target Team, 97; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Drake Cooper, Forest City Juniors, 99; Senior/Varsity, Dawson Williams, Forest City Juniors, 100; Collegiate, Douglas Williams, Forest City Juniors, 99.

Ladies: Rookie: Hilde Versluys, KCCL Orange Crushers, 84; Intermediate/Entry, Savannah Scarisbrick, Central Georgia Elite Shooters, 86; Intermediate/Advanced, Ayden McKenzie, Forest City Juniors, 95; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Clare Cheek, Central Georgia Elite Shooters, 96; Senior/Varsity, Madeline Corbin, Sauk County Youth Shooting Team, 98; Collegiate, Amy Cawley, A&B Clay Busters, 99.

Event hosted by Cardinal Center

By Rob Hamilton

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

