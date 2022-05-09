Mount Gilead track team hosts Saturday invitational

Both Mount Gilead track and field teams finished third on Saturday at the school’s home invitational.

The boys’ team recorded 106 points to finish behind Westerville North (121) and Mount Vernon (113); while the girls finished with 53 to place behind Mount Vernon (134.5) and Westerville North (110).

Also for the boys, Highland was fifth (53.5), Northmor was 13th (15.5) and Cardington took 16th (2). In the girls’ competition, Cardington was fifth (51), Highland took 10th (28) and Northmor was 15th (8).

In the boys’ meet, Mount Gilead won a pair of relays. They took the 800-meter relay in 1:34.03 and won the 400-meter relay in 45.16.

Michael Snopik finished second in the 1600, as did Parker Bartlett in the 3200 and the team’s shuttle hurdles team. Earning third place finishes for MG were Garrett Lamb Hart in the 110 hurdles and Owen High in the high jump, as well as the team’s 3200-meter relay.

For the Indian girls, Michaela McGill won the 3200 with a time of 11:17.31. The team’s 800-meter and 400-meter relay teams both took second place, while the shuttle hurdles crew was third.

Highland won two events in both the boys’ and girls’ events. In the girls’ meet, Juliette Laracuente took first place in the 100 hurdles in 15.29 and also won the 200 with a time of 25.57. Alexis Eusey added a third-place finish in the shot put.

In the boys’ meet, Austin Grandstaff cleared 11’ to win the pole vault. Also, Caden Holtrey won the shot with a heave of 46’4.5”. Joel Roberts was second in the high jump, while the team’s shuttle hurdles relay finished third.

For the Cardington girls, Loey Hallabrin was second in both the 1600 and 3200. Hazel Jolliff added a second-place finish in the 300 hurdles and Magi Hallabrin took second in the 800. Meghan Greenawalt added a third-place finish in the high jump.

For the Northmor boys, Lucas Weaver was third in the 800 to provide their top finish. In the girls’ meet, Kahlan Ball finished fourth in the discus to lead the way.

The boys’ team was led by Jason Bockbrader, who was seventh in the high jump.

Madilyn Elson helped the Mount Gilead girls’ track team finish second in a pair of relays on Saturday. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/05/web1_madilynelson.jpg Madilyn Elson helped the Mount Gilead girls’ track team finish second in a pair of relays on Saturday. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Mason Duncan runs for Highland in the Mount Gilead Invitational on Saturday. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/05/web1_masonduncan.jpg Mason Duncan runs for Highland in the Mount Gilead Invitational on Saturday. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Cardington’s Alexis Crone earned a seventh-place finish in the 400 at the Mount Gilead Invitational. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/05/web1_alexiscrone.jpg Cardington’s Alexis Crone earned a seventh-place finish in the 400 at the Mount Gilead Invitational. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Jed Adams runs in the 400 for the Northmor track team. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/05/web1_jeddadams.jpg Jed Adams runs in the 400 for the Northmor track team. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton [email protected]

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

