Cardington SB gets big win over Fredericktown

On Wednesday, Cardington topped Fredericktown 12-1 in a home softball game to give the Freddies their first KMAC loss.

The Pirates scored four in the first inning to take the lead and never relinquished it in the five-inning game. Mikayla Linkous had a double and single for the team, while both Genevieve Longsdorf and Emalee Artz finished with two singles.

Longsdorf also picked up the win. She and Ari Simpson combined to strike out nine and walk one, while pitching a one-hitter.

Northmor Golden Knights

The Northmor softball team bounced back on Wednesday to earn a 7-5 win over visiting Centerburg.

Thanks to two runs in the third and three more in the fifth, the Golden Knights held a 5-1 lead; however, their opponents would battle back to score four in the sixth and tie the game. Northmor would get two in their half of the inning, though, and earned the win after pitching a scoreless seventh.

Maddie Simpson had a double and single for Northmor, while Kate Kissling and Kat Roseberry both had two singles. On the mound, Kissling went the distance. She struck out five, walked one and scattered 11 hits.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead fell to visiting Danville by a 16-3 count in softball on Wednesay.

Kennah Bump recorded a pair of singles to lead the offense. She also pitched an inning in relief of starter Reza Benson. The two combined to give up 12 hits and eight walks.

