Long to play VB for MVNU

While Cardington graduate Liz Long had been planning to attend Mount Vernon Nazarene University after graduating high school, it wasn’t until later that playing varsity volleyball also entered her radar.

“I made the decision to go a month or two ago,” she said when signing her letter of intent in June. “But decided to play varsity volleyball very lately. I was going to play JV, then I went to a couple open gyms and they asked me to play varsity and that sounded perfect.”

Long, who will major in graphics design, noted that Mount Vernon Nazarene had a lot of positive attributes that made her want to attend that university.

“I liked the Christian atmosphere and it’s close to home and I know a lot of people there, so it’s a good fit,” she said.

Long feels she has a lot to offer her new team.

“I’m a communicator,” she said. “An upbeat teammate and I can talk with the team and join in on everything.”

And she’s now looking forward to college volleyball.

“It’s fun,” she said. “I was pretty excited. It’s a lot more volleyball, but it will be fun and a good time. It will be a lot more practice time and away game time. Just a harder atmosphere, I guess.”

Long expects to be a back row passer for MVNU. When at Cardington, she had a lot of good experiences playing that sport.

“Playing all the games with my teammates,” she said when listing off things she liked about her high school team. “All the fun practices and dance parties and locker room jam sessions.”

And now she’s looking forward to creating new memories with a new team.

“Making new friends and being able to keep playing volleyball,” are two things she said she’s most looking forward to about the move to Mount Vernon.

