Vintage Grand Prix held

Vintage cars of many makes were at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course when the Morrow County road course hosted its Vintage Grand Prix in late June.

Also participating in the weekend was the Trans Am series, which held a pair of races over the three-day event. The TA2 race was won by Rafa Matos, while Adam Andretti took second and Connor Mosack ran third. In the TA/XGT/SGT/GT event, first place went to Chris Dyson. Tomy Drissi finished second and Simon Gregg ran third.

For the vintage cars, there were two races and one endure in the IGT class. In the first feature race, Andy Piigrim placed first, while Mark Sandridge and Todd Sloan took second and third, respectively. Piigrim also won the second feature race. The duo of Mark Mathys and Aaron Quine finished second and Sandridge placed third.

In the enduro, Piigrim claimed his third IGT win. Sloan claimed second place and the team of Colin Cohen and Jason Hart ran third.

There were three more enduro races held over the weekend. The classic endure was won by John Cloud, while Lisa Hanson placed second and Nicolas Clemence took third. In the historic GT-GTP-ALMS enduro, Phil and Mark Stratford won. The duo of Scott Borchetta and Jade Buford ran second and Michael Slutz finished third. Finally, in the historic GT-GTP-ALMS-IGT enduro, Piigrim finished first, while Sloan was second and the team of Cohen and Hart ran third.

There also were several group races rounding out the weekend’s competition, which each group or collection of groups running a pair of races.

In the first race for Groups 1, 3, 4 and 5b, Chris DeMinco finished in first place. Robert Baxter placed second and George F. Balbach was third. Baxter claimed the win in the second race, with DeMinco running second and Malcolm Ross placing third.

The first Group 2 Miata race was won by Gregory Stamm, with Michael Spence finishing second and Jeff White taking third. Spence earned the win in the second race. Doug Bruce placed second and White claimed third place.

When Groups 5a, 7, 9 and 11 held their first race, Stuart Crow placed first, while Phil Stratford claimed second place and Jeremy Treadway was third. In the second event for those groups, Crow claimed the checkered flag again. Stratford repeated in second place, while David Jans placed third.

In Groups 6 and 12a, the winner of the first race was Scott Borchetta. Jerry Robinson was second and Scott Holley took third. In the second race, Borchetta won again, while Michael Origer was second and Jonathan DeGaynor ran third.

For Groups 8 and 12b, the first race went to Ron Pawley. Lisa Hanson placed second and Bernardo Martinez claimed third place. In the second race, Pawley picked up another win, while David Huber finished second and Hanson came in third.

Wally Dallenbach won the first race for Group 10. Jonathan DeGaynor placed second and Casey Putsch ran third. In the second race, DeGaynor picked up the win. Putsch was second in this event, while Debbie Cloud placed third.

Scott Harrington heads around the track at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course as part of its Vintage Grand Prix in late June. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

