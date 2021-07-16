HOJGA season nearing conclusion

On Thursday, Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association held its sixth tournament of their seven-tournament summer season at Kings Mill.
Winning the 16-18 age group was Minoy Shah of Pleasant. He and Alex Crowe of Fairbanks both shot 74, but Shah earned the win in a playoff. Steven Street of Mount Gilead finished fifth with a round of 81.
Logan Keller of Galion won the 13-15 class with a score of 77, while Dina Shah of Pleasant captured the girls’ division by shooting 81. Also, the nine-hole 12-and-under class was claimed by Asher Gates of River Valley, who shot 40.
Complete results are as follows.
16-18 age group
Minoy Shah, 74
Alexander Crowe, 74
Spencer Keller, 76
Alex Pratt, 78
Steven Street, 81
Isaac Dillon, 83
Bronson Dalenberg, 84
Tyler Ufferman, 86
Mason Rinehart, 86
Nathan Newell, 86
Andrew Crowe, 86
Logan Niese, 88
Nathan Barre, 88
Kael Margraf, 90
Hunter Yancey, 97
Lane Kanagy, 102
Braden Shuff, 105
Caleb Issler, 106
13-15 age group
Logan Keller, 77
Chase Brackenridge, 80
Kaden Ottley, 83
Henry Terry, 86
Micah Greene, 93
Jack Seckel, 96
Evan Brown, 96
Carson Walker, 97
Dylan Moore, 100
Dawson Hall, 105
Noah Kueter, 107
Carson Stroupe, 108
Devin Emans, 108
Grady Wisecup, 116
Girls’ golfers
Dina Shah, 81
Maura Murphy, 84
Lucy Myers, 85
Liv Gier, 95
Katelyn Reynolds, 95
Rayma Smith, 103
Anna Songer, 115
Adi Graham, 121
12-and-under age group
Asher Gates, 40
Alex Yancey, 48
Grayson Keller, 54
Jacob Meyers, 61
Matt Murphy, 63
Jenson Stover, 66
Olivia Ross, 69
Anna Allen, 73
Ryan Meyers, 78
Scout Scheiderer, 82
