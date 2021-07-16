HOJGA season nearing conclusion

On Thursday, Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association held its sixth tournament of their seven-tournament summer season at Kings Mill.

Winning the 16-18 age group was Minoy Shah of Pleasant. He and Alex Crowe of Fairbanks both shot 74, but Shah earned the win in a playoff. Steven Street of Mount Gilead finished fifth with a round of 81.

Logan Keller of Galion won the 13-15 class with a score of 77, while Dina Shah of Pleasant captured the girls’ division by shooting 81. Also, the nine-hole 12-and-under class was claimed by Asher Gates of River Valley, who shot 40.

Complete results are as follows.

16-18 age group

Minoy Shah, 74

Alexander Crowe, 74

Spencer Keller, 76

Alex Pratt, 78

Steven Street, 81

Isaac Dillon, 83

Bronson Dalenberg, 84

Tyler Ufferman, 86

Mason Rinehart, 86

Nathan Newell, 86

Andrew Crowe, 86

Logan Niese, 88

Nathan Barre, 88

Kael Margraf, 90

Hunter Yancey, 97

Lane Kanagy, 102

Braden Shuff, 105

Caleb Issler, 106

13-15 age group

Logan Keller, 77

Chase Brackenridge, 80

Kaden Ottley, 83

Henry Terry, 86

Micah Greene, 93

Jack Seckel, 96

Evan Brown, 96

Carson Walker, 97

Dylan Moore, 100

Dawson Hall, 105

Noah Kueter, 107

Carson Stroupe, 108

Devin Emans, 108

Grady Wisecup, 116

Girls’ golfers

Dina Shah, 81

Maura Murphy, 84

Lucy Myers, 85

Liv Gier, 95

Katelyn Reynolds, 95

Rayma Smith, 103

Anna Songer, 115

Adi Graham, 121

12-and-under age group

Asher Gates, 40

Alex Yancey, 48

Grayson Keller, 54

Jacob Meyers, 61

Matt Murphy, 63

Jenson Stover, 66

Olivia Ross, 69

Anna Allen, 73

Ryan Meyers, 78

Scout Scheiderer, 82

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

