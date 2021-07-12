Harbolt off to college

When it came time to pick which college he’d attend in hopes of also playing baseball at the next level, Northmor graduate Preston Harbolt found a lot to like at Shawnee State University.

“It was a great campus and the coaches were really kind and nice and welcoming,” he said. “It looked like a great program when I got there. They’ve won a couple NAIA championships and the team looks really solid.”

Harbolt, who looks to play at first base or elsewhere in the infield, has high hopes for being a contributor to the team.

“I think I’ll fit in pretty nicely,” he said. “I showed them a couple videos of highlights.”

Harbolt, who will major in business management, is looking forward to the new experiences that college will bring.

“I just like change,” he said. “Being away from home. It’ll be pretty interesting.”

With the 2020 spring season getting wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic, Harbolt was happy to have a 2021 season.

“It was great,” he said. “It was a lot of fun. It was hard adjusting to not having last year’s season, but travel ball helped.”

It didn’t hurt that Northmor had one of its best seasons in recent memory this past spring. Harbolt noted that having a successful season was nice and he hopes that is a catalyst for the team continuing to be successful in future springs.

“Mostly the wins,” he said in saying what he liked most about his senior season. “We had a lot of wins this year. I think we had as many wins as Coach (Buck) Workman has had since he’s been here, so that’s tremendous. Hopefully, they bring it again next year.”

Preston Harbolt, a 2021 Northmor graduate, signs to play baseball for Shawnee State University. Pictured with him are (l-r): stepfather Jim Fischer, mother Brittany Fischer, father Arthur Harbolt and brother Parker Harbolt. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/07/web1_harbolt.jpg Preston Harbolt, a 2021 Northmor graduate, signs to play baseball for Shawnee State University. Pictured with him are (l-r): stepfather Jim Fischer, mother Brittany Fischer, father Arthur Harbolt and brother Parker Harbolt. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

Will play baseball at Shawnee State

