Ohio State Shoot held

A total of 8239 shooters participated in 14 events last week when the Cardinal Center hosted the Ohio State Shoot.

The shoot took place from Tuesday through Sunday, with Saturday’s Ohio Singles Championship boasting the largest crowd of 893 participants. Overall, the numbers were nearly the same as during last year’s Ohio State Shoot, with there being a total of 86 fewer competitors.

Following are the in-state All Around and High Overall champions, as well as winners for the first seven events. Winners for the remaining events will run in next week’s edition.

All Around

Champion, Joseph Charnigo; Runner-up, Austin Jacob; Class AAA, Michael Wengerd, Class AA, Michael Blair; Class A, Tyler Waits; Class B, David Swigart; Class C, Tyler Schock; Class D, Chad Karlen; Sub Junior, Kole Kuenning; Junior, Ethan Holcomb; Junior Gold, Bryce Posten; Sub Veteran, Jeffrey Schlichter; Veteran, Jerry Dunford; Sr. Veteran, Mike Dehabey; Lady1, Elizabeth Ternes; Lady2: Carole Carney.

High Overall

Champion, Joseph Charnigo; Runner-up, John Thomas; Class AAA, Ryan Minyo; Class AA, Patrick McCarthy; Class A, Thomas Hart; Class B, Richard Henry; Class C, J.M. Perrill; Class D, Daniel Fether; Sub Junior, Madison Oswalt; Junior, Ethan Holcomb; Junior Gold, Bryce Posten; Sub Veteran, John Evick; Veteran, Roger Peterson; Sr. Veteran, Mike Dehabey; Lady1, Elaina McCarthy; Lady2, Betty Peterson.

Event #1: Ryan Denes Singles

Class AAA, Michael Kemp; Class AA, Ethan Keber; Class A, William Brand; Class B, Tim Vance; Class C, Jerry Fleming; Class D, Lloyd Conley; Sub Junior, Tyler Honnold; Junior, Ayden Oswalt; Junior Gold, Ryan Phillips; Sub Veteran, Rick Springer; Veteran, Mark Kroger; Sr. Veteran, David Berlet; Lady1, Hailley Ruhl; Lady2, Sharon Cogan; Chairshooter, Bobby Bilbrey.

Event #2: Madison Oswalt Handicap

Champion, Lane Adkins; Runner-up, Jack Shrum; Sub Junior, Colin Hotchkiss; Junior, Megan Snyder; Junior Gold, Emanuel Butdorf; Sub Veteran, Jim Walker II; Veteran, Roger McNamer; Sr. Veteran, Bill Rich; Lady1, Allison Jensen; Lady2, Brenda Williams, Chairshooter, Bobby Bilbrey.

Event #3: Joseph Charnigo Doubles

Class AAA, John Thomas; Class AA, Kyle Hamilton; Class A, Emanuel Butdorf; Class B, Timothy McMillan; Class C, David Swigart; Class D, John Fanello; Sub Junior, Tyler Honnald; Junior, Breydon Paxson; Junior Gold, Bryce Posten; Sub Veteran, John Evick; Veteran, Dominic Romania; Sr. Veteran, Thomas Rhoads; Lady1, Summer Gobrecht; Lady2, Donna Natcher.

Event #4: Stock Lock II Handicap

Champion: Jeff Fether; Runner-up, Kyle Hamilton; Sub Junior, Madison Oswalt; Junior, Sam Hawkins; Junior Gold, Daniel Fether; Sub Veteran, Jim Walker II; Veteran, Daniel McCool; Sr. Veteran, Louie Morgan; Lady1, Justine Nussbaum; Lady2, Aimee Hofka.

Event #5: Ohio Valley Stave Singles

Class AAA, Michael Wengerd; Class AA, Gary Smith; Class A, Collin Miller; Class B, Mark Watkins; Class C, J.M. Perrill; Class D, Elijah Hammond; Sub Junior, Madison Oswalt; Junior, Sam Hawkins; Junior Gold, Gunner Hall; Sub Veteran, Dean Townsend; Veteran, Danny Waulk; Sr. Veteran, John Sayle; Lady1, Beverly Scott; Lady2, Carole Carney.

Event #6: Krieghoff Handicap

Champion, Daniel Fether; Runner-up, Alexander Cornell; Sub Junior, Madison Oswalt; Junior, Austin McKinney; Junior Gold, Reece Holmes; Sub Veteran, Jim Walker II; Veteran, Robert Warren; Sr. Veteran, Charles Gandert; Lady1, Angela Lorensen; Lady2, Betty Peterson.

Event #7: Ohio Valley Veneer Doubles

Class AAA, John Thomas; Class AA, Jeff Fanello; Class A, Eric Shreve; Class B, Craig Blank; Class C, David Swigart; Class D, Collin Miller; Sub Junior, Kole Kuenning; Junior, Tuff Hutchins; Junior Gold, Gunner Hall; Sub Veteran, John Evick; Veteran, Roger Peterson; Sr. Veteran, Nick Bare; Lady1, Elizabeth Ternes; Lady2, Michelle Charniga.

Thousands of shooters took part in the Ohio State Shoot, hosted by the Cardinal Center last week. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/06/web1_gun2.jpg Thousands of shooters took part in the Ohio State Shoot, hosted by the Cardinal Center last week. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

