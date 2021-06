Football officiating classes will be starting on July 12 at Shelby and Plymouth High Schools.

For class description, meeting times and registration, log on to https://officials.myohsaa/register and then select Firelands Area-wide Football 2021 Class. The cost is $90.

Contact Greg Williams at 419-565-7322 (cell/text) or email gaw.footballref@gmail.com for further information.

Information received from Greg Williams.

