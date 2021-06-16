All-league baseball, softball teams named by KMAC

A number of Morrow County baseball and softball players were recognized by the KMAC when the athletic conference released its all-league squads.

In softball, Cardington coach Tod Brininger was named Coach of the Year, while Highland’s Savannah Fitzpatrick was selected as Player of the Year. Don Kline of Highland and Ryan Hathaway of Fredericktown shared Coach of the Year honors in baseball, while Freddie player Ty Hatfield was named Player of the Year.

Also, three softball players received All-Ohio recognition in that sport.

Cardington freshman pitcher Genevieve Longsdorf was a first-team pick in Division III, while Highland catcher Savannah Fitzpatrick, a senior, was named to the Division II second team and Northmor senior infielder Morgan Wiseman received honorable mention recognition in Division IV.

The full All-KMAC softball and baseball teams are listed below.

Softball

First Team: Morgan Wiseman, Northmor; Savannah Fitzpatrick, Highland; Stevie Asher, Highland; Alyssa Perkins, Fredericktown; Cameron Bailey, East Knox; Natalie Smith, East Knox; Maddy Wine, Danville; Taryn Mickley, Danville; Amelia Smith, Centerburg; Hailee Edgell, Cardington; Genevieve Longsdorf, Cardington; Riley Burchett, Cardington.

Second Team: Dana Bertke, Cardington; Kaitlyn Tenzos, Centerburg; Shanda Melick, East Knox; Taylor Overholt, Fredericktown; Guinevere Jackson, Highland; Maddie Hoverland, Northmor; Megan Adkins, Northmor; Greer Simpson, Mount Gilead; Jaylyn Smith, Danville; Mikayla Linkous, Cardington; Sydney Sansom, Fredericktown.

Honorable Mention: Taylor Cantrell, Northmor; Reza Benson, Mount Gilead; Haven Farson, Highland; Miranda Payne, Fredericktown; Nataley Hull, East Knox; Keaura Shilling, Danville; Shelby Morris, Centerburg; Chelsey Miller, Cardington.

All Academic: Megan Adkins, Northmor; Emarah Miller, Mount Gilead; Savannah Fitzpatrick, Highland; Sydney Sansom, Fredericktown; Cameron Bailey, East Knox; Maddy Wine, Danville, Ashlee Tharp, Cardington.

Player of the Year: Savannah Fitzpatrick, Highland.

Coach of the Year: Tod Brininger, Cardington.

League Champion: Cardington.

Baseball

First Team: Avery Harper, Cardington; Trey Brininger, Cardington; Brock Hurtt, Centerburg; Dakota Baer, Centerburg; Weston Melick, East Knox; Bryar Householder, East Knox; Ty Hatfield, Fredericktown; Caleb Sheriff, Fredericktown; Brady Lester, Fredericktown; Rider Minnick, Highland; Dom Carter, Highland; Blake Jodrey, Highland; Carter Kennon, Mount Gilead; Max Lower, Northmor.

Second Team: Sam Prentz, East Knox; Dillon Minturn, Cardington; Joe Tepper, Centerburg; Wyatt Weckesser, Danville; Kaid Carpenter, Fredericktown; Lincoln Cunningham, Fredericktown; Luke Cain, Highland; Wyatt Groves, Highland; Zack Pinkerton, Highland; Owen Blanton, Mount Gilead; Andrew Armrose, Northmor; Garrett Corwin, Northmor; P.J. Lower, Northmor.

Honorable Mention: Nate Hickman, Cardington; Dalton Hall, Centerburg; Trevor Sturgeon, Danville; Peyton Lester, East Knox; Evan Rine, Fredericktown; Kadin Johnson, Highland; Paul Butterman, Mount Gilead; Grant Bentley, Northmor.

All Academic: Trey Brininger, Cardington; Ian Arny, Centerburg; Logan Adams, East Knox; Ty Hatfield, Fredericktown; Owen Mott, Highland.

Player of the Year: Ty Hatfield, Fredericktown.

Coach of the Year: Ryan Hathaway, Fredericktown; Don Kline, Highland.

League Champions: Highland and Fredericktown.

Three softball players named All-Ohio

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

