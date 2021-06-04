Laracuente wins medal in high jump at OHSAA state meet

PICKERINGTON — One medal in hand, perhaps two more to come for Highland’s Juliette Laracuente.

The talented sophomore finished third in the high jump to earn a place on the podium Friday in her first appearance at the Division II OHSAA track and field championships. She has a chance to win two more medals on Saturday: one in the long jump and the second as a member of the girls 4×100-meter relay squad.

Pickerington High School North is the site for the Division II state meet this year.

Laracuente topped out at 5 feet, 5 inches in the high jump, finishing behind event champion Sydney Koker from Johnstown Northridge (5 feet, 7 inches) and state runnerup Jenna Young of Brooklyn (5 feet, 6 inches). Koker and Laracuente shared the top seed (5 feet, 6 inches) entering the state championships and Young was seeded second (5 feet, 5 inches).

Laracuente ran the anchor leg of the 4×100-meter relay team that featured seniors Makenna Belcher and Peyton Carpenter and junior Brylinn Tuggle. They posted a time of 50.03 seconds to finish third in Heat 1 behind Perkins (49.51 seconds) and Huron (49.96 seconds).

Highland is seeded seventh heading into Saturday’s finals. Besides Highland, Perkins, and Huron, the rest of the finals field features Toledo Central Catholic (49.38 seconds), Gilmour Academy (49.51 seconds), Beachwood (49.53 seconds), Morgan (49.92 seconds), and River View (50.05 seconds).

The championship race begins at 2:55 p.m.

Laracuente will compete in the finals of the long jump at 10 a.m. Saturday. Her regional meet leap of 16 feet, 11.75 inches is fourth-best in the state meet field.

Highland senior Landyn Albanese competed in the preliminaries of both the 100-meter and 200-meter dash races on Friday. He posted the 12th best time in the 100 meters (11.25 seconds) and had the ninth fastest time in the 200 meters (22.60 seconds).

Scots junior Caden Holtrey placed 17th in the shot put. His best throw traveled 48 feet.

Andrew Carter | AIM Media Midwest