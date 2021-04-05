Highland track teams take titles at Armstrong Invitational

The Highland track and field teams swept the team trophies Saturday at Cardington’s Mike Armstrong Invitational.

The boys topped second-place Mount Gilead by a 150-129 margin, while the Lady Scots tallied 157 to MG’s 132. Cardington finished sixth in both meets.

Highland’s boys won the 400 relay, with Dane Nauman, Landon Remmert, Mason Duncan and Gavin Hankins finishing in 47.96. The quartet of Joel Roberts, Hunter Bolton, Tucker Tague and Grath Garee was second in the 3200 relay, as were Owen Stillwell, Ashton Hamilton, Alex McClellan and Nauman in the 800 relay. John Melchiori, Hankins, Hamilton and Remmert ran third in the 1600 relay.

In individual events, Landyn Albanese had a good day. He won the 400 in 54.77, took the 200 with a time of 24.23 and claimed the long jump with an effort of 19’3.75”, while also finishing second in the 100. Remmert added wins in the 100 hurdles (17.73) and 300 hurdles (43.71).

Caden Holtrey placed second in the shot put and third in the discus, while Hunter Bolton took second in the 3200 and Nick Smith was second in the discus. Also, Garison Hankins placed fourth in the pole vault, as did McClellan in the 300 hurdles.

In the girls’ meet, Highland won the 800 relay, with Peyton Carpenter, Audrey Weaver, Mackenzie Blubaugh and Juliette Laracuente finishing in 1:53.36. Miachele White, Camryn Miller, Jade Disbennett and Lauren Garber were second in the 3200 relay; as were Amarie Morgan, Emma Barnett, Blubaugh and Carpenter in the 400 relay. Audrey Weaver, Brooklyn Damron, Jennifer Fisher and Isabelle Arnett-Tomasek took third in the 1600 relay.

Individually, Laracuente claimed three wins. She was first in the 100 hurdles (17.55), 300 hurdles (49.43) and long jump (16’3”). Also, Gracyn Zerby took first in the pole vault by clearing 6’8”. Carpenter finished second in both the 400 and 200, while White took second in the 800, Camryn Taylor was second in the discus and Alexis Eusey placed second in the shot put. Also, Blubaugh ran third in the 400 and Disbennett finished third in the pole vault.

Mount Gilead’s girls won three relays. Emily Hanft, Michaela McGill, Selia Shipman and Tatum Neal won the 3200 relay in 11:08.97; Grace Mowery, Asia Jones, Madilyn Elson and Isabela Schroeter took the 400 relay in 55.58 and Shipman, Olivia Millisor, Neal and Allison Johnson claimed the 1600 relay in 4:38.36.

Jones added wins in the 100 (14.27) and 200 (28.79), while Emily Hanft won the 1600 in 5:26.35 and Johnson placed first in the 3200 with a time of 10:52.06. McGill finished second in the 3200, while Adriana Tinch took second in the pole vault and fourth n the 100 hurdles. Elson finished third in the 100, Millisor was third in the 1600 and Mikala Harris placed fourth in the discus for the Indians.

Mount Gilead’s quartet of Kyan Davis, Quade Harris, Seamus Walsh and Matthew Bland won the 800-meter relay in 1:39.77. The MG boys ran second in the 1600 relay, with Eric Mowery, Tyler Knight, Quade Harris and Seamus Walsh competing. Cole Hershner, Philip Emberg, Luke Fraizer and Ethan Honzo took third in the 3200 relay.

Michael Snopik won a pair of individual events for his team, running the 1600 in 4:37.36 and winning the 3200 in 10:17.38. Knight finished second in the 110 hurdles and the 300 hurdles, while Bland was second in the 400 and third in the long jump. Harris finished third in the 100, while Mowery ran third in the 800 and Colt Hedrick finished third in the high jump. Also, Walsh took fourth in the 800 and Ethan Kemp was fourth in the 3200.

The Cardington girls picked up a win in the 800, as Loey Hallabrin finished in 2:39.3. She was also second in the 1600.

Hazel Jolliff took fourth in the 300 hurdles, 200 and long jump for the Pirates. Also, Morgan White ran fourth in the 800.

The Pirate boys placed fourth in two relays. Austin Vails, Adlen Ritmier, Isaac Delacruz and Isaiah Ward took fourth in the 400 relay, while Kaleb Meade, Jason Bockbrader, Mason White and Tyler Rose finished fourth in the 1600 relay.

White also claimed second in the 1600 and 800. Kaleb Meade was fourth in the 400, Tyler Rose took fourth in the 200 and Bockbrader finished fourth in the high jump.

Northmor Golden Knights

The Northmor boys’ were eighth at Saturday’s Bucyrus Elks Invitational.

Ryan Lehman led the team by finishing third in the 3200 and fourth in the 1600. The team’s 3200-meter relay also placed fourth on the day.

The girls’ team finished 13th. Two girls finished seventh in events to pace the team. Rachael Ervin scored points in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, as well as the pole vault; while Julia Kanagy placed in the 1600.

