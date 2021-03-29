Baseball teams off to good start

Mount Gilead opened its baseball season with a pair of wins over Fairfield Christian by scores of 16-6 and 14-3.

The team tallied 19 hits in the opening game, including a home run, double and single by Carson VanHoose. Carter Kennon finished with three doubles and Nick Garvey added a double and two singles. Also, Owen Blanton had three singles and Paul Butterman, Tyler McKinney and Cade Smith all had two hits. Smith also picked up the win on the mound, tallying eight strikeouts while giving up two walks and 11 hits.

In the second game, the Indians were nearly as good offensively, getting 14 runs on 17 hits.

Zack Davidson had a triple and double for MG, while both Kennon and VanHoose had a double and two singles and Ben Whitt contributed a double. Blanton added four hits and Jonny Martinez finished with two.

McKinney was the pitcher of record for Mount Gilead. In pitching five innings, he struck out five, gave up five hits and walked one.

Cardington Pirates

Avery Harper pitched a shutout for Cardington when they defeated Loudonville by a 10-0 count on Saturday.

Harper pitched a five-inning complete game, only surrendering one hit and one walk, while striking out nine.

He got plenty of help from the team’s offense, which picked up nine hits, while drawing 11 walks. Dillon Minturn had a double and two singles, while Harper helped his cause with a double and single. Trey Brininger finished with a double.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor earned a pair of wins over Mansfield Senior on Saturday to open their baseball season.

The first game was an 11-1 win. Marcus Cortez finished with three hits, including a double. Both Max Lower and Drew Hammond added doubles, while Andrew Armrose and Mathew Kearns finished with two singles.

Grant Bentley earned the win. He, Cortez and Kearns combined to strike out 12 and walk nine, while pitching a one-hitter.

The team won the second game by the same score. Garrett Corwin finished with a double and single, while Cortez had three hits and Bentley finished with two. On the mound, Jack Sears earned the win as he and Hammond struck out nine, walked three and gave up two hits.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

