Bowling: Northmor girls crowned KMAC champion

GALION — Northmor kicked off the postseason by capturing the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference girls bowling tournament championship on Friday.

The Golden Knights recorded a grand total of 3,307 points (total of three regular games and six Baker games) to win the tournament at Victory Lanes in Galion. Northmor held a lead following the three regular games, in which they amassed a total of 2,376 points (809-744-823).

Northmor won the KMAC regular season crown for the second consecutive season, completing the 2020-2021 regular season with a perfect 13-0 overall record and finishing 12-0 in KMAC play.

Fredericktown placed second in the final standings on Friday with 3,157 points. The Freddies were also the runnerup in the three regular games with 2,186 points (718-770-698).

Northmor and Fredericktown traded places at the top of the KMAC tournament table this season. The Freddies captured the 2019-2020 tournament championship.

Cardington finished third in both the final standings and regular games on Friday. The Lady Pirates tallied a grand total of 2,917 points and recorded a score of 2,108 points (779-597-732) in the regular games.

Crestline came in fourth place with 2,861 points. The Lady Bulldogs tallied 2,010 points (594-648-768) in the three regular games.

Highland placed fifth with 2,468 points. The Lady Scots recorded 1,898 points (658-615-625) in the regular round.

Centerburg finished in sixth place with 2,410 points (1,718 in the regular games). Mount Gilead placed seventh with 2,288 points (1,640 in the regular games). East Knox came in eighth place with 1,117 points (839 in the regular games).

Crestline’s Erin McKenna was the top individual performer in the tournament, recording a total score of 554. Sydnie Wilson of Cardington wasn’t far behind with a final score of 548.

Macey Neer of Fredericktown recorded a final tally of 544. Highland’s Paige Hicks finished with a total score of 542.

Northmor’s Maddie Hoverland and Emilie Drumm each recorded a final score of 504 to pace the Lady Knights to the championship.

Payton Goodman of Cardington finished with a final tally of 490. Fredericktown’s Ana Kraw posted a score of 485.

The KMAC boys bowling tournament is scheduled for Saturday morning at Victory Lanes.

