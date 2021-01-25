MG swimmers travel to Kenton

The Mount Gilead swimmers competed in a tri-meet with Kenton and Benjamin Logan on Thursday, Jan. 21, at Kenton. This was the first “away” meet they had the opportunity to be in!

According to coach Dina Snow, “The swimmers did an amazing job, especially at this point in our training and after an hour bus ride! I think the athletes were excited to be able to face some new teams and a few swimmers tackled some new events.”

The boys came in first and the girls were second.

First place finishes: Michael Snopik, 50 free; Emily Hanft, 100 free and the 200 IM. She earned a place in the MG top five with her IM time. Mason Kidwell, 100 fly. This was a PR and earned him a place in the MG top five; Joel Conrad, 100 back and 100 free. Joel reset his own school record in the 100 free. Adriana Tinch, 100 back. She earned a PR and a place in the MG top five. The boys 200 free relay (Joel Conrad, Mason Kidwell, Tyler Knight and Michael Snopik) also earned first place.

Second place finishes: Taylor Robinson, 100 freestyle; Eric Mowery, 200 free and 500 free, with PRs in both events; Luke Fraizer, 200 IM; Tyler Knight, 50 free; Michael Snopik, 100 free with a PR; Kamry Grandstaff, 50 free and 100 breast; Adriana Tinch, 100 fly; the girls 200 medley relay (Emily Hanft, Kamry Grandstaff, Adriana Tinch and Michaela McGill), the boys medley relay (Eric Mowery, Michael Snopik, Joel Conrad and Tyler Knight) and the boys 400 free relay of Eric Mowery, Mason Kidwell, Cole Hershner and Seamus Walsh.

Several other swimmers earned personal bests at the meet, including Seamus Walsh, 50 free; Ella Fraizer, 50 free; Cole Hershner, 100 free and 100 breast; and Taylor Robinson, 100 back.

The swimmers will compete in a home meet on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at the Marion Y, where they will also recognize their seniors. They will wrap up the season with the sectional tournament at Columbus Academy on Feb. 13 and the district tournament held at Bowling Green University on Feb. 18.

“We are thankful that we had any kind of season at all,” said Snow. “Our tournaments will be different due to the loss of OSU as a venue for districts. While fewer swimmers will be able to advance, at least we will have to chance to finish up our season, and we plan to finish strong.”

Information received from Dina Snow.

