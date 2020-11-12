Local VB players named All-Ohio

Four Morrow County volleyball players were recognized when the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association named their All-Ohio teams — two each from Cardington and Highland.
Highland’s Makenna Belcher, a senior outside hitter, was named to the first team in Division II. Teammate Kendall Stover, a junior right side, was picked as a third-team All-Ohioan.
For Cardington, senior setter Kyleigh Bonnette was selected to the second team in Division III. Also picked from the Pirates was sophomore Audrey Brininger. The outside hitter was a third-team selection.
