Highland girls cruise past Harding in soccer

By Rob Hamilton

The Highland girls’ soccer team evened its record at 3-3-1 with a 10-1 home win over Harding Wednesday.

The Lady Scots jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the first half and then added three more goals in the second in earning the win. For the game, they outshot their opponents 35-6.

Emma Hinkle scored three goals in the first six minutes and finished the game with six scores to pace the team’s offense. Amarle Morgan, Jada Mullins and Destiny Carpenter all added scores.

