Cardinal Classic held

Attendance at the 2020 Cardinal Classic increased over previous years, with the Morrow County-hosted shooting event having its best-ever crowd.

Eight of the 15 shoots held between Tuesday and Sunday had their best attendance in the timespan of the Classic. Overall, a total of 2414 people participated in at least one event and there were 9522 entrants over the 15 competitions.

There also were a few other prizes offered during the competition. Chase Horton of St. Charles, Ill., won the Dawson’s Browning Shoot Off, while the Zoli Shoot Off was won by Kevin Dawson of Sabina and the Eagle Golf Cart Giveaway went to John Williams of Kettering.

Following are the results of the Cardinal Classic.

All Around

Champion, Luke Cowart; Runner-up, Keith Ditto; Class AAA, Ian Darroch; Class AA, Benjamin Shope; Class A, Donald Cogan; Class B, Taylor Whitley; Class C, Ronnie Pitcock; Class D, Charles Moody Jr.; Sub Junior, Andrew Collins; Junior, Wesley Beaver; Junior Gold, Austin Jacob; Sub Veteran, Chris Vendel; Veteran, David Bessine; Sr. Veteran, Bobby Hubble; Lady 1, Summer Gobrecht; Lady 2, Lisa Long.

High Overall

Champion, Chase Horton; Runner-up, Joseph Charnigo; Class AAA, Keith Ditto; Class AA, James Allnutt; Class A, Tate Hedrick; Class B, Taylor Whitley; Class C, Jeff Russell; Class D, Joseph Recla; Sub Junior, Tuff Hutchins; Junior, Ian Lawrence; Junior Gold, Luke Cowart; Sub Veteran, Chris Vendel; Veteran, David Bessine; Sr. Veteran, Ronald Charniga; Lady 1, Summer Gobrecht; Lady 2, Sandra Jack.

Event #1: Legacy Restaurant/Bar Singles

Class AAA, Dirk Meckstroth; Class AA, Eric Cantrell; Class A, Todd Hosbach; Class B, Jim Harrod, 99; Class C, Stanley Cosby; Class D, Tamera Oswalt; Sub Junior, Madison Oswalt; Junior, Wyatt Kistler; Junior Gold, Justin Cavett; Sub Veteran, Steve Charnigo; Veteran, Jack Futch; Sr. Veteran, Mike Dehabey; Lady 1, Heidi Womer; Lady 2, Sue Smith.

Event #2: Fishburn Handicap

Champion, Emily Jones; Runner-up, Joseph Charnigo; Sub Junior, Kole Kuenning; Junior, Tyler Schock; Junior Gold, Justin Cavett; Sub Veteran, James Jones Jr.; Veteran, Steven Smith; Sr. Veteran, Mike Dehabey; Lady 1, Emma Mathews; Lady 2, Laurene Cope.

Event #3: Suds N Sun Doubles

Class AAA, Joseph Charnigo; Class AA, Dirk Meckstroth; Class A, Carl Schultz; Class B, Nick Bare; Class C, Dave Schultz; Class D, John Fanello; Sub Junior, Madison Oswalt; Junior, Ian Lawrence; Junior Gold, J.M. Perrill; Sub Veteran, Mark Isner; Veteran, David Bessine; Sr. Veteran, Thomas Rhoads; Lady 1, Beverly Scott; Lady 2, Sue Smith.

Event #4: Eagle Golf Cars Singles

Class AAA, Hardy Musselman; Class AA, Chad Carlwell; Class A, Todd Hosbach; Class B, Jim Harrod; Class C, Jeff Russell; Class D, Ronald Scothorn; Sub Junior, Kole Kuenning; Junior, Nicholas Wertz; Sub Veteran, Chris Vendel; Veteran, Ed Harruff; Sr. Veteran, Mike Dehabey; Lady 1, Emma Mathews, 100; Lady 2, Sandra Jack.

Event #5: Eagle Golf Cars Handicap

Champion, Tate Hedrick; Runner-up, Joseph Charnigo; Sub Junior, Max Simpson; Junior, Owen Wagner; Junior Gold, Canyon Ferris; Sub Veteran, Rick Plaumann; Veteran, Rick Miller; Sr. Veteran, Mike Dehabey; Lady 1, Jacq Snellenberger; Lady 2, Joyce Marsh.

Event #6: Eagle Golf Cars Doubles

Class AAA, Joseph Charnigo; Class AA, Luke Cowart; Class A, Darryl Hayes; Class B, Brian Farmer; Class C, Joseph Recla; Class D, Kirk Sigler; Sub Junior, David Brown Jr.; Junior Gold, Austin Jacob; Sub Veteran, Mark Isner; Veteran, Joel Etchen; Sr. Veteran, Thomas Rhoads; Lady 1, Elaina McCarthy; Lady 2, Sue Smith.

Event #7: Dawson’s Handicap

Champion, Chase Horton; Runner-up, William Brand; Sub Junior, Max Simpson; Junior, Nicholas Wertz; Junior Gold, Canyon Ferris; Sub Veteran, Chris Vendel; Veteran, Randy Krick; Sr. Veteran, Richard Thomas Jr.; Lady 1, Shirley Duong; Lady 2, Joyce Marsh.

Event #8: AJ’s Supply/Aquila Singles

Class AAA, Dirk Meckstroth; Class AA, Curtis Robbins; Class A, Ronald Moreland; Class B, Peter Eaton; Class C, Gerald Rhoades; Class D, Scott Harrod; Sub Junior, Madison Oswalt; Junior, Ian Lawrence; Junior Gold, Luke Cowart; Sub Veteran, Chris Vendel; Veteran, Paul Harvey; Sr. Veteran, Mike Dehabey; Lady 1, Jennifer Schwartz; Lady 2, Tammy Wildenstein.

Event #9: Colerain RV Handicap

Champion, Keith Ditto; Runner-up, Chase Horton; Sub Junior, Madison Oswalt; Junior, Ian Lawrence; Junior Gold, Canyon Ferris; Sub Veteran, Jeffrey Blose; Veteran, Robert Rumbaugh; Sr. Veteran, Jack Reed; Lady 1, Summer Gobrecht; Lady 2, Martha Humphrey.

Event #10: Dirk Meckstroth Class Singles

Class AAA, Dirk Meckstroth; Class AA, Kenton Knopp Jr.; Class A, Donald Grossman; Class B, Jude Miko; Class C, Adam Kast; Class D, Scott Harrod; Sub Junior, Madison Oswalt; Junior, Ryan Denes; Junior Gold, Luke Cowart; Sub Veteran, Chris Vendel; Veteran, Scott Ross; Sr. Veteran, Peter Eaton; Lady 1, Jennifer Schwartz; Lady 2, Sandra Jack.

Event #11: Ian Lawrence Handicap

Champion, Jeffrey Gerberick; Runner-up, Mark Barker; Sub Junior, Chase Wojtanik; Junior, Tyler Schock; Junior Gold, Zachary Carr; Sub Veteran, Bill Beechum; Veteran, Rick Miller; Sr. Veteran, Mario Fasano; Lady 1, Sharon Patrick; Lady 2, Marian Asher.

Event #12: Chase Horton Class Doubles

Class AAA, Joseph Charnigo; Class AA, Luke Cowart; Class A, Jeffrey Schlichter; Class B, Justin Cavett; Class C, Steve Snyder; Class D, Owen Wagner; Sub Junior, Andrew Collins; Junior, Ian Lawrence; Junior Gold, Ryan Minyo; Sub Veteran, Kenneth Darroch; Veteran, David Bessine; Sr. Veteran, Robert Cooper; Lady 1, Summer Gobrecht; Lady 2, Sandra Jack.

Event #13: Sportsman’s Den Champ Singles

Champion, Dirk Meckstroth; Runner-up, Richard Marshall Jr.; Class AAA, Aaron Willoughby; Class AA, Benjamin Shope; Class A, Thomas Megie; Class B, Ronald Arter; Class C, Chris Wallace; Class D, Ronald Scothorn; Sub Junior, Andrew Collins; Junior, Ian Lawrence; Junior Gold, Noah Gouge; Sub Veteran, Chris Vendel; Veteran, David Bessine; Sr. Veteran, Rife Denlinger; Lady 1, Summer Gobrecht; Lady 2, Heidi Womer.

Event #14: Zoli Championship Doubles

Champion: Ian Lawrence; Runner-up, Steve Stedman; Class AAA, Robert Nihtila Jr.; Class AA, James Hoffman; Class A, David McMasters; Class B, Jeffrey Anderson; Class C, Matthew Ashcraft; Class D, Aidan Master; Sub Junior, Andrew Collins; Junior, Andrew Bush; Junior Gold, Luke Cowart; Sub Veteran, Kenneth Darroch; Veteran, Richard Unruh; Sr. Veteran, Ronald Charniga; Lady 1, Summer Gobrecht; Lady 2, Sandra Jack.

Event #15: Kolar Championship Handicap

Champion: Gabriel Watkins; Runner-up, Hardy Musselman; Sub Junior, Aidan Master; Junior, Taylor Whitley; Junior Gold, Luke Cowart; Sub Veteran, Clark Hamons; Veteran, Jack Futch; Sr. Veteran, Jack Ashbaugh; Lady 1, Shirley Duong; Lady 2, Teresa Knight.

A large crowd was at the Cardinal Center last week for the Cardinal Classic. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/08/web1_20200820_155957.jpg A large crowd was at the Cardinal Center last week for the Cardinal Classic. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS