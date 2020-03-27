All-KMAC teams named

Local athletes were well-represented when the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference released its all-league teams for the winter sports season.

Five of the seven girls named to the first team in that sport were local. Both Casey Bertke and Hannah Wickline were named to the first team, with Bertke named the conference’s Player of the Year. Also on the first team were Maddie Fitzpatrick of Mount Gilead, Madison Cecil of Highland and Lexi Wenger of Northmor. Pirate coach Jamie Edwards was named the Coach of the Year.

Three boys’ basketball players in the county were named to the first team in Northmor’s Blake Miller, Nate Rogers of Mount Gilead and Trey Brininger of Cardington. Northmor varsity coach Zach Ruth was tabbed as the league’s Coach of the Year.

In girls’ bowling, Morgan Lehner, Payton Goodman and Sydnie Wilson of Cardington were all named to the first team. They were joined by Kourtney Rinehart of Northmor and Paige Hicks of Highland. Northmor coach Russ Montgomery was selected as Coach of the Year.

Four Cardington boys’ bowlers were named to the first team in Michael Rose, Silas Horton, Tyler Kintz and Eric Hamilton, with Rose also named the Bowler of the Year. Zach Govoni and Tyler Bailey of Northmor also were first-team picks. Cardington coach Tim Edgell was selected Coach of the Year.

Matthew Scarbury, Caleb Wetzel, Gavin DeAngelo, Kaden Miller, Cody Matthews and Triston Hinkle of Highland all were named to the first team in wrestling. Gavin Ramos, Austin Amens, Niko Christo and Conor Becker of Northmor also were first-team picks, as was Andy Williamson of Mount Gilead. Becker was named the Wrestler of the Year, while Highland’s Adam Gilmore was picked as Coach of the Year.

The KMAC is in its fourth year of competitive competition.

Following are the complete All-KMAC teams for winter sports.

Girls’ Basketball

First Team: Casey Bertke, Cardington; Maddie Fitzpatrick, Mount Gilead; Madison Cecil, Highland; Meggan Bartok, East Knox; Cece Newbold, Danville; Lexi Wenger, Northmor; Hannah Wickline, Cardington.

Second Team: Dana Bertke, Cardington; Ally Bower, Danville; Juliana DiTullio, Northmor; Holly Gompf, Mount Gilead; Jacklyn Nussbaum, Fredericktown; Chloe Goulter, Centerburg.

Honorable Mention: Beth Hardwick, Cardington; Grace Mulpas, Centerburg; Brooklyn Hess, Danville; Alexandria Magers, East Knox; Gabby Daniels, Fredericktown; Brooklyn Baird, Highland; Dakota Shipman, Mount Gilead; Reagan Swihart, Northmor.

All Academic: Hannah Wickline, Cardington; Grace Mulpas, Centerburg; Hannah Duncan, Danville; Morgan McCauley, East Knox; Olivia Mast, Fredericktown; Madison Cecil, Highland; Maddie Fitzpatrick, Mount Gilead; Juliana DiTullio, Northmor.

Player of the Year: Casey Bertke

Coach of the Year: Jamie Edwards

League Champion: Cardington

7th Grade Tournament Champion: Mount Gilead

8th Grade Tournament Champion: Centerburg

Boys’ Basketball

First Team: Blake Miller, Northmor; Carter Jones, Centerburg; Nate Rogers, Mount Gilead; Trey Brininger, Cardington; Weston Melick, East Knox; Lincoln Cunningham, Fredericktown.

Second Team: Hunter Mariotti, Northmor; Terry Fearn, Fredericktown; Darren Mickley, Danville; Avery Harper, Cardington; Hayden Hankinson, Centerburg; Jackson Huffer, Mount Gilead.

Honorable Mention: Danny Vaught, Cardington; Hayden Sutton, Centerburg; Wyatt Weckesser, Danville; Shane Knepp, East Knox; Caleb Sheriff, Fredericktown; Jordan Bellamy, Highland; Joel Butterman, Mount Gilead; Kooper Keen, Northmor.

All Academic: Hayden Sutton, Centerburg; Nathan Whitney, East Knox; Terry Fearn, Fredericktown; Branton Howard, Highland; Alex Tuttle, Northmor.

Player of the Year: Carter Jones

Coach of the Year: Zach Ruth

League Champion: Centerburg and Northmor

7th Grade Tournament Champion: Centerburg

8th Grade Tournament Champion: Northmor

Girls’ Bowling

First Team: Hannah Vaughn, Fredericktown; Kourtney Rinehart, Northmor; Morgan Lehner, Cardington; Payton Goodman, Cardington; Erin McKenna, Crestline; Emma Stokes, Fredericktown; Sydnie Wilson, Cardington; Paige Hicks, Highland.

Second Team: Aubrey Clippinger, Centerburg; Laney Sherbourne, Cardington; Macey Neer, Fredericktown; Emilie Drumm, Northmor; Kahlan Ball, Northmor; Rachel Weyant, Crestline; Kristen Bittner, Northmor; Tory Carver, Northmor.

Honorable Mention: Joleigh Burson; Catherine Elfrink, Centerburg; Camryn Taylor, Highland; Lexis McCombs, Crestline; Marissa Black, Crestline; Bailey Crawford, Crestline.

All Academic: Aubrey Clippinger, Centerburg; Hannah Vaughn, Fredericktown; Lacie Baldwin, Mount Gilead.

Bowler of the Year: Hannah Vaughn

Coach of the Year: Russ Mongomery

League Champions (Regular Season): Northmor

Tournament Champion: Fredericktown

Boys’ Bowling

First Team: Michael Rose, Cardington; Silas Horton, Cardington; Tyler Kintz, Cardington; Zach Govoni, Northmor; Brock Hurtt, Centerburg; Simon Reynolds, Crestline; Eric Hamilton, Cardington; Tyler Bailey, Northmor.

Second Team: T.J. Taylor, Highland; Cole Postell, Northmor; Tyler Disbennett, Highland; Teddy Munoz, Crestline; Mike Blake, Cardington; Joe Baldinger, Northmor; Griffin Wayne, Fredericktown; Justin Zollars, Fredericktown.

Honorable Mention: Chase Keyes, Fredericktown; Billy Woodring, Fredericktown; Cameron Brian, Crestline.

All Academic: Zion Winkelfoos, Highland.

Bowler of the Year: Michael Rose

Coach of the Year: Tim Edgell

League Champion (Regular Season): Cardington

Tournament Champion: Cardington

Wrestling

First Team: Matthew Scarbury, Highland; Caleb Wetzel, Highland; Gavin DeAngelo, Highland; Kaden Miller, Highland; Gavin Ramos, Northmor; Donnell Marshall, Centerburg; Austin Amens, Northmor; Niko Christo, Northmor; Cody Matthews, Highland; Andy Williamson, Mount Gilead; Conor Becker, Northmor; Triston Hinkle, Highland; Ryan Pasma, Elgin; Ross Boyd, Centerburg.

Second Team: Dale Brocwell, Northmor, Corey Fricke, Mount Gilead; Marcus Cortez, Northmor; Bryce Schott, Highland; Trenton Ramos, Northmor; Johnny Stevens, Highland; Christian Miller, Highland; Tanner Hott, Centerburg; Eli Grandstaff, Highland; Donovan Weddell, Elgin; Dyer Williams, East Knox; Brandon Planey, Northmor; Hunter Brookover, Northmor.

Honorable Mention: Tyler Mariottt, Mount Gilead; Jarrod Johnston, Elgin; Austin Pasma, Elgin; Andy Baker, Highland; Noah Howard, East Knox; Jesus Rubio, Mount Gilead; Owen Blanton, Mount Gilead; Lavrey Tish, East Knox; Garrett George, Mount Gilead; Gavin Whited, Northmor; Landon Pedigo, Highland; Jacob Sheets, Elgin.

All Academic: Michael Herbst, Fredericktown; Christian Miller, Highland; Conor Becker, Northmor.

Wrestler of the Year: Conor Becker

Coach of the Year: Adam Gilmore

League Champion: Highland

Middle School Champion: Elgin

