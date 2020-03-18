District 11 basketball teams named

Three locals were named either Player or Coach of the Year when the All-District 11 basketball teams were recently named.

Cardington’s Casey Bertke was the Division III girls’ basketball Player of the Year, while Pirate coach Jamie Edwards earned Coach of the Year honors. For Division III boys’ basketball, Northmor coach Zach Ruth was named the Coach of the Year.

Bertke was one of five Cardington girls to be honored by District 11. Both her and Hannah Wickline were named to the first team, Dana Bertke and Beth Hardwick were placed on the second team and Karsyn Edwards was an honorable mention selection.

Mount Gilead had four girls named to the District 11 Division III teams. Madison Fitzpatrick was named to the first team, while both Holly Gompf and Dakota Shipman were second-team selections. Candace Millisor was given honorable mention recognition.

In Division II, Highland’s Madison Cecil was named to the first team, while Brooklyn Baird earned honorable mention.

Northmor’s Lexi Wenger was a first-team pick in Division IV. Juliana DiTullio made the second team and Reagan Swihart was named honorable mention.

In the boys’ Division III selections, three of Ruth’s players joined him as District 11 picks. Blake Miller was a first-team pick, while Hunter Mariotti made the second team and Logan Randolph was selected as honorable mention.

Mount Gilead also had three players selected to the Division III team. Nate Rogers was a first-team selection, while Jackson Huffer was named to the second team and Joel Butterman received honorable mention.

Three Cardington players were named to the Division IV team, with Trey Brininger being named to the first team. Avery Harper was a second-team pick and Danny Vaught received honorable mention.

For Highland, Gavin Hankins was given honorable mention recognition in Division II.

Miller named All-Ohioan

Northmor senior Blake Miller earned All-Ohio recognition in Division III boys’ basketball. After finishing the 2019-20 season with 14.2 points per game, he received honorable mention.

