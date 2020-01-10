Miracle moving on to Rio Grande

Northmor’s Macy Miracle will continue to play volleyball after graduating from high school this year, as she signed her letter of intent to attend the University of Rio Grande to play that sport.

Miracle noted that a big part of her reasoning in attending the southern Ohio university simply was that it had her preferred major of diagnostic medical sonography, which involves the use of medical ultrasound for medical diagnosis.

“They have my major and not a lot of schools have that,” she said. “The campus was very impressive and I fell in love with the team. They made me feel right at home. They’re very fun to be part of.”

With her preferred major not offered at many schools, Rio Grande was the only one she seriously considered.

“Rio was the only one actually,” she said. “I was looking at Shawnee State, but decided I didn’t want to major in dental hygiene.”

Miracle will go into Rio Grande to play at the setter position.

“I think the tempo will be the biggest thing to get used to,” she said about the difference between high school volleyball and the college game. “It’s a lot faster of a game.”

While she also competes in basketball and track, volleyball has always been Miracle’s favorite sport.

“It’s always been my number one since I started playing,” she said. “I kind of liked it all.”

As a result, she’s spent a lot of time working on her game, both in and out of the high school season.

“It’s kind of all year around,” she said. “I’ll do a bunch of summer league and then school. Then I’ll travel most of the winter and then have a couple months off before summer.”

A highlight for Miracle from her high school career came as a junior, when Northmor advanced past districts to regionals for the first time in program history.

“The coolest memory is winning a district championship my junior year,” she said. “That’s the first time that’s been done in school history.”

She added that those postseason games had the added benefit of being able to play tough competition and hang with them in matches.

Now, she’s hoping to add more good memories during her years in college.

“Getting to meet a bunch of people,” she said when asked what she’s looking forward to. “And I’m excited to travel to different places.”

Northmor athlete Macy Miracle (front row, second from left) signed her letter of intent to play volleyball for the University of Rio Grande. In the front row with her are (l-r) parents Lisa and Todd and sister Hope. In the back row are brother Cade, Northmor volleyball coach Kara Wright and Rio Grande volleyball coach Billina Donaldson. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/01/web1_macymiraclesigning.jpg Northmor athlete Macy Miracle (front row, second from left) signed her letter of intent to play volleyball for the University of Rio Grande. In the front row with her are (l-r) parents Lisa and Todd and sister Hope. In the back row are brother Cade, Northmor volleyball coach Kara Wright and Rio Grande volleyball coach Billina Donaldson. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

