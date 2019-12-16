Northmor tops at Big Walnut

Northmor’s wrestling team finished first in the 13-team Big Walnut Invitational on Saturday.

The Golden Knights tallied 235 points, while second-place Dublin Jerome had 217.5 and Hilliard Darby scored 205.5.

Four Northmor wrestlers took first place in their weight classes. Conor Becker (170) was named the Outstanding Wrestler for the tournament after going 5-0 with five pins. At 132 pounds, Gavin Ramos went 5-0 with three pins and also earned his 100th career win. Niko Christo was first at 152 pounds with three pins in a 4-0 performance. Also winning was Austin Amens, who was 4-0 at 138.

Marcus Cortez had four pins in going 4-1 at 126 pounds to take second place. Dale Brocwell was 3-2 to take third at 106, while C.J. Stoney also placed third, as he went 4-1 with three pins at 113 pounds. Trenton Ramos claimed fourth place at 145 pounds, while both Eli Davis (160) and Gavin Whited (195) were sixth. Bohdi Workman (152) and Hunter Brookover (285) also won matches on the day.

On Wednesday, the team defeated both River Valley and Galion in dual meets.

In topping the Vikings 55-18, the Golden Knights got wins from 10 wrestlers. Stoney (113), Brocwell (120), Cortez (132), Gavin Ramos (138),Trenton Ramos (152) Brandon Planey (220) and Brookover (285) all won by pin.

Christo (170) picked up a major decision, while Amens took a decision at 145. Also, Davis (160) won by forfeit.

The team then topped Galion 48-30, picking up wins in eight matches.

Stoney (113), Gavin Ramos (138), Amens (145), Trenton Ramos (152), Christo (170), Whited (195) and Planey (220) all won by pin, while Becker claimed his win by forfeit at 182.

The Northmor wrestling team claimed the championship Saturday at the Big Walnut Invitational. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/12/web1_image000000.jpg The Northmor wrestling team claimed the championship Saturday at the Big Walnut Invitational. Courtesy Photo Northmor’s Conor Becker was named the Outstanding Wrestler for the Big Walnut Invitational. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/12/web1_IMG_20191214_185853789.jpg Northmor’s Conor Becker was named the Outstanding Wrestler for the Big Walnut Invitational. Courtesy Photo

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS