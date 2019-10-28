MG cross country teams win regional races

For the first time in school history, both Mount Gilead cross country teams earned regional championships on the same day.

Competing in the Division III regional meet hosted by Pickerington North High School on Saturday, the Indians opened the day by winning the girls’ meet with 57 points — 30 in front of second-place Centerburg.

The team was led by the Allison Johnson and Baylee Hack, who were the top two finishers in the race. Johnson won in 19:02.7, while Hack was right behind her with a time of 19:05.7.

Emily Hanft claimed 12th place in the race, completing it in 19:47.7. Olivia Millisor took 35th in 21:03.8, while Michaela McGill placed 40th in 21:15.4, Tatum Neal was 92nd in 23:06.3 and Karley Wallace finished 103rd in 23:52.

In the boys’ Division III race, Mount Gilead finished with 54 points to be 50 points better than second-place Fredericktown. Liam Dennis was second overall in 16:04.8 to lead the team, while Ethan Supplee took seventh in 16:35.7.

Brett Shipman ran 12th in 16:45.4 and Michael Snopik claimed 17th in 16:58.8. Eric Mowery took 31st in 17:27.7, Reed Supplee finished 53rd in 17:49 and Ethan Kemp ran 80th in 18:27.7.

The Northmor girls also qualified as a team, as they took fourth in the Division III race. Lauren Johnson ran 21st in 20:24.9 and Julianna Ditullio finished 26th in 20:46.2. Riley Johnson was 38th in 21:08, while Julia Kanagy placed 43rd in 21:18. Also, Olivia Goodson claimed 70th in 21:57.3, Sabrina Kelley took 86th in 22:51.3, and Emilee Jordan finished 101st in 23:50.6.

One member of the Northmor boys’ team will run in the state meet, as Gavvin Keen took the 20th and final qualifying spot with a time of 17:03.2.

Overall, the team finished eighth in the meet. Austin Amens finished 47th in 17:45.8, while Kooper Keen took 58th in 17:57.3. Connor Radojcsics ran 71st in 18:15.4, Lucas Weaver took 91st in 19:16.5, T.J. Diehl placed 94th in 19:27.3 and Jack Sears was 109th in 20:19.2.

Also in Division III, the Cardington cross country program was able to advance a pair of athletes to the state meet.

Mason White was fifth in the boys’ race with a time of 16:27.6, while Louie Hallabrin ran 10th in the girls’ race, completing the 3.1 miles in 19:45.3.

While Hallabrin was the only girl competing in regionals for the Pirates, White ran along with his team, which took 11th place overall. Racine Hallabrin finished 41st in 17:37.7 and Mike Rose ran 90th in 19:16.4. Austin Henthorn claimed 98th in 19:37.5, while Devin Gheen placed 103rd in 19:53.2. Also, James Hallabrin was 115th in 21:05.9 and Ryan Clinger took 122nd in 24:53.5.

Highland had a pair of runners compete individually in the DIvision II races, with one of them advancing to the state meet.

In the girls’ race, Camberly Schade finished in seventh place with a time of 19:07.9 to move on to Hebron. Hunter Bolton represented the Scot boys and placed 64th in his race in 17:44.2.

Both Mount Gilead cross country teams earned regional championships on Saturday while competing in the Division III meets at Pickerington North. Julianna Ditullio was one of Northmor's leaders as their girls' team advanced to the state meet with a fourth-place finish in regionals. Olivia Millisor helped the Mount Gilead girls' cross country team win their regional race. Fans of the Mount Gilead cross country program show their support before the teams left to compete in Saturday's regional meet.

All four school represented at state

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

