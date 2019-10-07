McDaniel to Wake Board championships

Highland freshman Carson McDaniel qualified for the WWA World Wakeboard Championships in Cancun, Mexico on Oct. 16. He got his place in the competition by placing third in his skill level at the National Championships in Seattle Washington this summer.

Carson’s mom Brandie said he has always loved water sports. He started to water ski at four years old and got his first wake board at seven.

He practices at Alum Creek, Lake Cumberland, Kentucky and occasionally in Florida. Carson goes to Wake Cumberland Water Sports to learn tricks in the sport and then comes home to practice.

Carson has met and competed against people from all over the country at competitions. He looks forward to meeting people from all over the world at the Cancun Championships. There will be competitors there from Australia, China and other countries that are known for the sport. There will be 26 in his age level at the World Championships.

The McDaniels thanked Carson’s sponsors for their support. They include Wake Cumberland Water Sports, SC Wake and Lake Cumberland Marine.

Carson’s parents are Brandie and James McDaniel and his grandparents are Burgess and Sheila Castle and Don and Michele McDaniel.

Carson McDaniel (right) placed third in the National Wake Board Championships in Seattle, Wash. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/10/web1_IMG_4572.jpg Carson McDaniel (right) placed third in the National Wake Board Championships in Seattle, Wash. Courtesy Photo

By Alberta Stojkovic

