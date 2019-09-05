Henthorne to be inducted into Cardington Hall

Bill Henthorne, 1952 Cardington High School graduate, excelled in three sports during his high school career and the school will recognize his achievement when he is inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday, Sept. 20.

The ceremony will take place during halftime of the game with the Cardington Pirates hosting Fredericktown. The game begins at 7 p.m. The ceremony will be conducted by Tom Hack, athletic director and Supt. Brian Petrie.

During the fall of his sophomore year, Henthorne moved to Cardington from Sterling Junior High School, Columbus, where one of his teammates was Howard “Hop Along” Cassidy.

Playing in three sports at Cardington he was a two-year letter winner in football; three-year letter winner in basketball and three-year letter winner in baseball. His coach in all three sports was (the late) Dennis Bell.

During his junior and senior year he and his teammates compiled a winning football record with only one loss and during his senior year the basketball team had a 22-3 record and the baseball team racked up a 16-3 record.

Henthorne was offered a full scholarship from the University of Cincinnati to play football. He coached Pony League baseball in Cardington for many years.

Retired from Stahl’s Henthorne and his wife, the former Barbara Sparks, have one daughter, Cinda (Gary Haughsby), two grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Known for his modesty, Henthorne, referring to his athletic success, said “You’re only as good as your teammates. I was fortunate to have good teammates.”

