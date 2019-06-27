Bullets 15U baseball wins tournament

The Mid Ohio Bullets 15U team won the recent 12-team C2K Commitment to Kids tournament, going 5-0. In pool play, they defeated Wynford 14-5 and Colonel Crawford 10-1. They then won a rematch with Colonel Crawford in the quarterfinals by a 6-5 margin before defeating Ontario 19-10 in the semis and Seneca Sasquatch 13-3 in the finals. On the team are, back row (l-r): coaches Brad Bowman and Buck Workman, Ryan Chapman (Ontario), Luke Shepherd (Shelby), Jeremy Holloway (Shelby), Maxton Lower (Northmor) and coach Lance Holloway. Front row: Pierce Lower (Northmor), Blaine Bowman (Shelby), Marcus Cortez (Northmor), Griffin Workman (Northmor), Bohdi Workman (Northmor) and Marshall Shepherd (Shelby). Not pictured are Brody Symsick (Galion), Zach Pinkerton (Highland), Kaid Carpenter (Fredericktown) and coach Ron Shepherd.

