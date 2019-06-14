KMAC spring teams announced

The Knox Morrow Athletic Conference released its all-league award winners for the spring season recently.

In addition, the KMAC recognizes one senior in every sport as an All-Academic winner. The All-Academic winner must have a GPA of at least 3.5.

Local competitors swept the athlete of the year awards this spring. Mack Anglin was the Player of the Year for Highland in baseball, while Cardington’s Casey Bertke was Player of the Year in softball. In girls’ track, Mount Gilead’s Allison Johnson was the Runner of the Year and teammate Kelsey Kennon was Field Athlete of the Year. MG also swept the boys’ track awards, with Connor Page being named the Runner of the Year and Micah Tuggle was selected as Field Athlete of the Year.

Cardington softball coach Tod Brininger was named the Coach of the Year in that sport. Three athletes also received All-Academic honors, as Tate Tobin of Highland and Ryland Thomas of Northmor shared it for baseball and Northmor’s Lily Tate was the winner of that award in softball.

Following are the spring sports All-KMAC teams.

Baseball

First Team: Wyatt Reeder, Northmor; Mack Anglin, Highland; Tate Tobin, Highland; Nick Cunningham, Fredericktown; Caleb Sheriff, Fredericktown; Caleb Gallwitz, East Knox; Cade Leach, East Knox; Dylan James, Danville; Jackson Goulter, Centerburg; Brendan Christy, Centerburg; Nico Wade, Cardington.

Second Team: Danny Vaught, Cardington; Dalton Hall, Centerburg; Nate Friel, East Knox; Weston Melick, East Knox; Clem Cunningham, Fredericktown; Ty Hatfield, Fredericktown; Clay Matthews, Highland; Reese Weissenfluh, Highland; Mitchell Bell, Mount Gilead; Hunter Mariotti, Northmor; Chris Bood, Northmor.

Honorable Mention: Avery Harper, Cardington; Bobby Sendarsky, Centerburg; Ethan Hawk, Danville; Gage Steinmetz, East Knox; Brady Williams, Fredericktown; Jarin Vasquez, Highland; Riley Conners, Mount Gilead; Mostyn Evans, Northmor.

Player of the Year: Mack Anglin, Highland.

All-Academic: Tate Tobin, Highland; Ryland Thomas, Northmor.

Coach of the Year: Ryan Hathaway, Fredericktown.

League Champions: Highland and Fredericktown.

Softball

First Team: Kaitlyn Carney, Highland; Savannah Fitzpatrick, Highland; Casey Bertke, Cardington; Kierson George, Cardington; Baylee Adams, Cardington; Kaitlyn Tenzos, Centerburg; Lily Tate, Northmor; McKenzie Bump, Mount Gilead; Kaitlynn Briggs, Danville; McKinley Alberts, Danville; Ashlee Montalvo, Fredericktown; Hallie Rine, East Knox.

Second Team: Liz Jensen, Highland; Haven Farson, Highland; Dana Bertke, Cardington; Paige Clinger, Cardington; Amelia Smith, Centerburg; Chloe Goulter, Centerburg; Noa Sesma, Centerburg; Aly Blunk, Northmor; Madison Noble, Mount Gilead; Daleigh Parker, Danville; Hannah Duncan, Danville; CeCe Newbold, Danville; Alyssa Perkins, Frederricktown; Cami Bailey, East Knox.

Honorable Mention: Hailee Edgell, Cardington; Savannah Dehert, Centerburg; Aubrey Dawson, Danville; Abby Bailey, East Knox; Aria Hoeflich, Fredericktown; Lucy Smith, Highland; Morgan Beck, Mount Gilead; Maddie Hoverland, Northmor.

Coach of the Year: Tod Brininger, Cardington.

Player of the Year: Casey Bertke, Cardington.

All-Academic: Lily Tate, Northmor.

League Champion: Cardington.

Girls’ Track

First Team: Aeryn Walters, Abigal Dickhof, Elise Tucker and Avery Tucker, Centerburg (3200 relay); Allison Johnson, Mount Gilead (100 hurdles, 400, 800, pole vault); Jessica Brewer, Mount Gilead (100, 200); Sabrina Kelley, Bailey Wiseman, Natalie Bloom and Frankie Cutrupi, Northmor (800 relay); MaKenna Hennell, Centerburg (1600); Tori Walschott, Chloe Goulter, Savannah Gammell and Lindsey Dore, Centerburg (400 relay); Emily Opfer, East Knox (300 hurdles); Sarah Thatcher, Centerburg (3200); Aeryn Walters, MaKenna Hennell, Abigal Dickhof and Avery Tucker, Centerburg (1600 relay); Isabela Schroeter, Mount Gilead (high jump); Julianna Ditullio, Northmor (long jump); Erin Conner, Highland (shot put); Kelsey Kennon, Mount Gilead (discus).

Second Team: Sadie Sanders, Nichole Groseclose, Emma Linhares and Abby Wilson, Fredericktown (3200 relay); Ashley Van Hoose, East Knox (100 hurdles); Alenah Boeshart, Danville (100); Olivia Philpot, Jadyn Shipman, Queen Sanders and Isabela Schroeter (800 relay); Emily Hanft, Mount Gilead (1600); Makenna Belcher, Peyton Carpenter, Whitney Church and Brylinn Tuggle, Highland (400 relay); Avery Tucker, Centerburg (400); Brooklyn Hess, Danville (300 hurdles); Abigal Dickhof, Centerburg (800); Peyton Carpenter, Highland (200); Natalie VanMeter, Fredericktown, 3200; Taylor Huggins, Alexandria Magers, Molly Gebhardt and Ashley Vanhoose, East Knox (1600 relay); Celeste Swihart, Fredericktown (pole vault); Emily Opfer, East Knox (high jump); Rachel Wilson, Danville (long jump); Halle Moreland, Centerburg (shot put); Skylar Edwards, Mount Gilead (discus).

Honorable Mention: Camberly Schade, Jordan Schauer, Miachele White and Jade Disbennett, Highland (3200 relay); Makenna Belcher, Highland (100 hurdles); Peyton Carpenter, Highland (100); Ella Paul, Amaiah Gammell, Tori Walschott and Lindsey Dore, Centerburg (800 relay); Camberly Schade, Highland (1600); Jessica Brewer, Olivia Philpot, Queen Sanders and Isabela Schroeter, Mount Gilead (400 relay); Alexandria Magers, East Knox (400); Rachael Ervin, Northmor (300 hurdles); Sadie Sanders, Fredericktown (800); Paige Oswalt, Fredericktown (200); Olivia Millisor, Mount Gilead (3200, high jump); Julianna Ditullio, Lexi Wenger, Rachael Ervin and Bailey Snyder, Northmor (1600 relay); Maureen Roddy, Fredericktown (pole vault); Emma Hinkle, Highland (long jump); Kelsey Kennon, Mount Gilead (shot put); Makayla Brown, Danville (discus).

Runner of the Year: Allison Johnson, Mount Gilead.

Field Athlete of the Year: Kelsey Kennon, Mount Gilead.

All-Academic: Nichole Groseclose, Fredericktown.

Coach of the Year: Brandon Dodrill, Centerburg.

League Champion: Mount Gilead.

Boys’ Track

First Team: Liam Dennis, Trevor Ball, Nathen Weaver and Casey White, Mount Gilead (3200 relay); Connor Page, Mount Gilead (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles); Brock Veley, Highland (100); Brock Veley, Ryan Weissenfluh, Jack Weaver and Chase Carpenter, Highland (800 relay); Paden Spencer, Fredericktown (1600); Brock Veley, Chase Carpenter, Landyn Albanese and Jack Weaver, Highland (400 relay); Brandon Stevens, Mount Gilead (400); Gavvin Keen, Northmor (800); Jack Weaver, Highland (200); Connor Riley, Fredericktown (3200); Liam Dennis, Nathen Weaver, Connor Page and Brandon Stevens, Mount Gilead (1600 relay); Tony Martinez, Northmor (pole vault); Anthony Gilmore, East Knox (high jump); Nathan Whitney, East Knox (long jump); Micah Tuggle, Mount Gilead (shot put, discus).

Second Team: Connor Riley, Dakota Smith, Thomas Caputo and Paden Spencer, Fredericktown (3200 relay); Liam Dennis, Mount Gilead (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles); Jack Weaver, Highland (100); Aaron Baer, Trevor Ball, Nathen Weaver and Brandon Stevens, Mount Gilead (800 relay); Dawson Moreland, East Knox (1600); Chandler Reisen, Ethan Barton, Gavin Wilson and Lane Johnson, Centerburg (400 relay); Nathan Weaver, Mount Gilead (400); Nathan Whitney, East Knox (800); Brock Veley, Highland (200); Mason White, Cardington (3200); Drew Zoll, Adam Petulla, Kooper Keen and Alec Moore, Northmor (1600 relay); Steven Tumbleson, Fredericktown (pole vault); Blake Miller, Northmor (high jump); Chase Darr, East Knox (long jump); Ben Reigel, Centerburg (shot put); Nick McKinney, Mount Gilead (discus).

Honorable Mention: Nathan Whitney, Dawson Moreland, Dillon Moreland and Cody Cockrell, East Knox (3200 relay); Landon Remmert, Highland (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles); Connor Page, Mount Gilead (100); Drew Zoll, Anthony Petulla, Garrett Barnhart and Adam Petulla, Northmor (800 relay); Casey White, Mount Gilead (1600); Stephen Davis, Steven Lybarger, Shane Knepp and Anthony Gilmore, East Knox (400 relay); Drew Zoll, Northmor (400, 200); Brett Shipman, Mount Gilead (800); Ethan Supplee, Mount Gilead (3200); Nathan Whitney, Dawson Moreland, Chase Darr and Cody Cockrell, East Knox (1600 relay); Kyle White, Mount Gilead (pole vault); Chase Darr, East Knox (high jump); Aaron Baer, Mount Gilead (long jump); Caden Holtrey, Highland (shot put); Ben Reigel, Centerburg (discus).

Runner of the Year: Connor Page, Mount Gilead.

Field Athlete of the Year: Micah Tuggle, Mount Gilead.

All-Academic: Chase Campbell, Fredericktown.

Coach of the Year: Jason Ewalt, East Knox.

League Champion: Mount Gilead.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

