ARX comes to Mid-Ohio

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course hosted the ARX Americas Rallycross Championship over the weekend.

For the first trip by ARX to the Morrow County road course, a special .761-mile track was created in the “keyhole” part of the track that alternated between asphalt and dirt.

There were three categories of racers. The ARX2 and ARX3 classes ran on both Saturday and Sunday, while the ARX class competed on Sunday only. Both ARX and ARX2 competed in semifinal and final events. All races that took place ran for six laps.

In the ARX semis, the first race was won by Chris Atkinson, while Scott Speed claimed first place in the second semifinal. Speed then won the championship race, while Travis Pecoy took second place and Steve Arpin ran third.

On Saturday in the first ARX2 semifinal races, Sage Karam and Alex Keyes wound up finishing in first place. Those two maintained that success going in the finals, as Keyes was first, Karam was second and Brad Deberti claimed third place.

In Sunday’s competition, Fraser McConnell won the first semifinal and Cole Keatts was first in the second. McConnell finished first in the finals, as well; while Karam took second place and Keyes ran third.

The first ARX3 race was won by John McInnes. Jim Jonsin was second and Dave Wallingford placed third. When that group raced again on Sunday, McInnes was able to earn his second victory of the weekend. James Kirkham moved up to second place and Jonsin placed third in the event.

The weekend’s event at Mid-Ohio was the season-opener for ARX. They will return to Mid-Ohio to conclude their season on Oct. 5-6.

ARX vehicles kick up the dust while navigating the dirt portion of the track for their event at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course this past weekend. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/06/web1_arx.jpg ARX vehicles kick up the dust while navigating the dirt portion of the track for their event at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course this past weekend. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS