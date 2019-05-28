Bullets 14u squad wins Eagle Classic

The Mid Ohio Bullets 14u squad won their division of the Eagle Classic Memorial Tournament by going 4-0 on the weekend and defeating Triple Crown Royals, Circleville Panthers, Mount Vernon Orange Sox and Licking County Settlers. This was the first tournament of the season for these young men, who come from the following school districts: Cardington, Clear Fork, East Knox, Fredericktown, Highland, Ontario and River Valley. Team members include, back row (l-r): coach Troy Minturn, Zach Pinkerton, Kaid Carpenter, coach Ritchie Pinkerton, Colten Ramion, Rider Minnick, Hunter Church and coach Travis Church. Front row: Carson Steinmetz, Brock Church, Dillon Minturn, Corbin Craig and Kaleb Holler.

