Mount Gilead track teams claim district titles

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

The Mount Gilead track teams picked up a pair of district championships on Saturday in the Division III meet hosted by Watkins Memorial.

The Indian boys tallied 147.5 points, while the girls had 123 in winning their titles. In the girls’ meet, Northmor finished fifth with 53 points, while Cardington was 16th with one. The Golden Knight boys took sixth with 62 points and Cardington was 12th with 10.

On Saturday, Mount Gilead’s boys won a total of five events, including the 1600-meter relay, as Liam Dennis, Nathen Weaver, Connor Page and Brandon Stevens took first in 3:29.07. Page also won the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.08, while Stevens added a win in the 400 with a time of 50.05 and Dennis was first in the 800 in 1:58.39. Also, Casey White won the 1600 in 4:34.83.

Several of those athletes also advanced to regionals in other events. Page claimed second in the 300 hurdles, running the event in 39.76. Stevens was third in the 200 in 23.1 and also teamed with Storm McGinniss, Trevor Ball and Weaver to take third in the 800-meter relay in 1:34.2. Dennis took third in the 110 hurdles in 15.45, while Casey White placed fourth in the 3200 with a time of 10:14.57.

Ethan Supplee moved on in the 3200, finishing second in 10:07.22, while Kyle White advanced in the 1600 by placing third in 4:41.92. Also placing for MG were Page, who was fifth in the 100; Brett Shipman, who took fifth in the 800 and Weaver, who was sixth in the 400.

Allison Johnson won three events on Saturday for Mount Gilead, as she won the 100 hurdles in 15.02, took first in the 400 in 58.62 and claimed the 800 in 2:12.95. Jessica Brewer won the 100 in 12.74 and added a second-place finish in the 200 with a time of 26.13. She also teamed with Olivia Philpot, Queen Sanders and Isabela Schroeter to take third in the 400-meter relay in 53.71.

Emily Hanft advanced in the 1600, running third in 5:47.4. Also moving on was Olivia Millisor, who ran third in the 3200 in 12:52.06.

The Lady Indians had several other placers. Samantha Sullivan finished fifth in the 100 hurdles, while the 800-meter relay of Philpot, Jadyn Shipman, Sanders and Schroeter was sixth. Hanft, Selia Shipman, Sanders and Emily Randall took seventh in the 1600-meter relay and Selia Shipman also placed eighth in the 800.

The Northmor girls were paced by the second-place 1600-meter team of Julianna Ditullio, Frankie Cutrupi, Rachael Ervin and Sabrina Kelley. They finished in 4:22.4. Ervin added fourth-place finishes in the 100 hurdles (17.55) and 300 hurdles (50.18). Ditullio also advanced in the 1600, finishing fourth in 5:54.42.

The team’s 800-meter relay of Kelley, Bailey Wiseman, Natalie Bloom and Cutrupi ran fifth; while the same four girls took eighth in the 400-meter relay. Ditullio added a sixth-place finish in the 800, while Bailey Snyder was eighth in the 400, Cutrupi took eighth in the 200 and Olivia Goodson ran eighth in the 3200.

Gavvin Keen finished second in the 800 for the Golden Knight boys, running in 2:03.45. He also teamed with Drew Zoll, Adam Petulla and Alec Moore to take fourth in 3:32.85. The quartet of Aaron Berg, Tony Martinez, Garrett Barnhart and Adam Petulla finished fourth in the 400-meter relay with a time of 45.98. Also moving on is Kooper Keen, who took fourth in the 1600 in 4:49.37.

Also placing was Zoll, who was fifth in the 400 and sixth in the 200. Anthony Petulla ran sixth in the 300 hurdles, as did Ryan Bentley in the 3200.

The Cardington boys had one regional qualifier on Saturday in Mason White, who took third in the 3200 in 10:13.63. Also in that event, Racine Hallabrin placed fifth.

Division II

The Highland boys finished seventh in Saturday’s district meet, paced by a win by Brock Veley in the 100.

Veley advanced to regionals by placing first in 11.13. He also took fourth in the 200 in 23.58 and teamed with Landyn Albanese, Jack Weaver and Chase Carpenter to take second in the 400-meter relay with a time of 43.44.

Weaver moved on in both the 100 and 200 by placing second in both events. He had a time of 11.28 in the 100 and finished the 200 in 22.58. Also advancing was Landon Remmert, who ran fourth in the 300 hurdles in 42.3.

The 800-meter relay team of Veley, Albanese, Ryan Weissenfluh and Carpenter ran seventh, while Remmert was eighth in the 110 hurdles.

The Lady Scots tallied an eighth-place finish in their meet. On Saturday, Peyton Carpenter advanced to regionals, as she was fourth in the 200 with a time of 27.57.

Carpenter also teamed with Makenna Belcher, Brylinn Tuggle and Destiny Carpenter to take fifth in the 400-meter relay and also finished seventh in the 100. Camberly Schade was fifth in the 1600 and Belcher added a sixth-place finish in the 100 hurdles.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS