MG’s Seitz to play for Otterbein

Mount Gilead’s Tristin Seitz announced his college plans recently, as the Indian senior signed his letter of intent to continue his football and academic careers with Otterbein University.

“I just like the in-city vibe,” he said of the school. “It’s a small school and it’s not far from home.”

Before making his decision, Seitz had spent a few months searching for the right school, also looking at Urbana, Muskingum, Capitol and Otterbein, as well as other colleges. The concept of playing college football started to become a reality to him while competing for the Indians.

“I’ve always dreamed about going that far,” he said. “It struck me when I heard my name being called making tackles.”

At Otterbein, Seitz hopes to continue playing on the defensive line, saying that he feels he is best-suited to that role. Regardless of where he winds up, he believes he’ll be able to impress his coaches with his effort.

“I guess hard work,” he said when asked what he’ll be able to bring to the program. “I’ll be trying my best to get my name out there.”

One thing that will help him make the adjustment from Mount Gilead to Otterbein will be that he’ll know some of his teammates. MG teammate Garrett Casto already had signed with the Cardinals and Seitz also knows a few other signees.

“I’ll definitely make it better,” he said about going to the same university as Casto. “We can do our looks together and maybe room together. I also know a guy from Marion going there.”

Seitz — who is undecided on a major, but is considering either business or marketing — added that he will miss the camaraderie he and his Indian teammates had over the years.

“I’ll definitely miss my teammates,” he said. “We were a small team, so we became like brothers.”

Mount Gilead High School football player Tristin Seitz signs his letter of intent to play for Otterbein University. Sitting next to Seitz is his mother, Brittany. In the back row are (l-r): MGHS principal Deb Clauss, football coach Joe Ulrey and athletic director Dave Logan. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/05/web1_seitzsigning.jpg Mount Gilead High School football player Tristin Seitz signs his letter of intent to play for Otterbein University. Sitting next to Seitz is his mother, Brittany. In the back row are (l-r): MGHS principal Deb Clauss, football coach Joe Ulrey and athletic director Dave Logan. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

