Scot places in three events

Highland eighth grader Juliette Laracuente recently took part in the middle school state track meet, where she placed in three events and earned middle school All-Ohio status. She took third in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.82, was fourth in the 200-meter hurdles in 29.53 and also cleared 5’ to finish eighth in the high jump. Laracuente possesses the school records in both hurdle events.

