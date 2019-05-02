Posted on by

Church dartball tournament held

Pictured is the Edison United Methodist Church dartball team, which won first place in their tournament. Back row (l-r): Howard Butcher, Bruce Levings, Floyd Hawk, Cody Bedwell, Tom Halt, Jeff Hawk and Tony Smith. Front row: Janet Bedwell, Herb Fravel and Mary Jane Levings.

The St. John’s Lutheran Church team placed second in the church dartball tournament. Pictured are, back row (l-r): Janet Rhodebeck, Joe Alaura, Janice Alaura, Connor Alaura, Brandon Pfahler and Amanda Pfahler. Front row: Dan Rhodebeck, Alicia Alaura with Rylie on her lap and Marian Benjamin.


The annual tournament and awards banquet of the Morrow County Church Dartball League was held on Saturday, March 2 at the First Presbyterian Church, Mount Gilead.

The final game in the double-elimination tournament produced a repeat of last year’s event, with Edison United Methodist Church defeating St. John’s Lutheran Church of North Woodbury.

The final standings for the 12-week regular season are:

1. Mount Gilead First Presbyterian (FP), 16-8.

2. Edison United Methodist (EM), 13-11.

3. St. John’s Lutheran (SJ), 12-12.

4. Bryn Zion Baptist (BZ), 10-14.

5. The combined team of Methodist churches of Johnsville and Steam Corners (JSC), 9-15.

Trophies for the top two players in four categories were awarded.

Batting Average: Brian Scott (JSC) .471; Dan Rhodebeck (SJ), .430.

Slugging Percentage: Cody Bedwell (EM), .953; Nancy Goosens (FP), .810.

Runs Batted In: Jeff Hawk (EM), 17; Nancy Goosens (FP), 15.

Home Runs: Nancy Goosens (FP), 9; Karen Huvler (JSC), 8.

Information received from Dan Rhodebeck.

