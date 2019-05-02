Church dartball tournament held

The annual tournament and awards banquet of the Morrow County Church Dartball League was held on Saturday, March 2 at the First Presbyterian Church, Mount Gilead.
The final game in the double-elimination tournament produced a repeat of last year’s event, with Edison United Methodist Church defeating St. John’s Lutheran Church of North Woodbury.
The final standings for the 12-week regular season are:
1. Mount Gilead First Presbyterian (FP), 16-8.
2. Edison United Methodist (EM), 13-11.
3. St. John’s Lutheran (SJ), 12-12.
4. Bryn Zion Baptist (BZ), 10-14.
5. The combined team of Methodist churches of Johnsville and Steam Corners (JSC), 9-15.
Trophies for the top two players in four categories were awarded.
Batting Average: Brian Scott (JSC) .471; Dan Rhodebeck (SJ), .430.
Slugging Percentage: Cody Bedwell (EM), .953; Nancy Goosens (FP), .810.
Runs Batted In: Jeff Hawk (EM), 17; Nancy Goosens (FP), 15.
Home Runs: Nancy Goosens (FP), 9; Karen Huvler (JSC), 8.
Information received from Dan Rhodebeck.