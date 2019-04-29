Cardington, Highland have weekend softball success

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington scored five runs in the first inning Saturday and went on to defeat Bishop Ready 10-1 in softball.

Casey Bertke finished with three hits in the game, including a pair of home runs and a double. Hailee Edgell added a home run to go with a single. Kierson George finished with a triple and both Baylee Adams and Reanna Roth contributed doubles. Chelsey Miiler added three singles.

Casey Bertke pitched a complete game, striking out three, walking one and scattering seven hits.

Highland Scots

Competing in the Akron Grand Slam Tournament on Saturday, Highland’s softball team won a pair of games.

They tallied 19 hits in topping Akron Springfield by a 19-15 margin in a high-scoring contest. Haven Farson smashed a pair of home runs for the Scots, while Savannah Fitzpatrick had a four-hit game that included a tripe and double. Gena West added a double and single and Morgan Wilhelm picked up a double. Also, Liz Jensen had three singles and both Mattie Ruehrmund and Lucy Smith added two.

Smith, who earned the win, and Madison Peoples combined to strike out two, walk one and give up 16 hits.

Highland then topped Norton by an 11-3 score. In that game, Kaitlyn Carney cracked a home run, while FItzpatrick had a triple and two singles. Both Wilhelm and Ruehrmund added a double and single, while Jensen and Ruehrmund contributed two singles each.

Smith went the distance for the win, striking out two, walking one and giving up four hits.

