Highland, MG softball teams play Thursday

By Rob Hamilton

Going into the bottom of the third inning, visiting Highland was tied with Clear Fork at 1-1; however, the Colts would pull away to win by a 12-3 margin.

Morgan Wilhelm tallied three of her team’s seven hits in the game, while Brooklyn Geiger added two. Lucy Smith was the pitcher of record, as she gave up nine hits and four walks, while also striking out four.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead held leads of 3-2 and 5-4 against Pleasant on Thursday, but gave up five runs in the top of the seventh to lose by a 9-5 margin.

The team got a home run and triple by McKenzie Bump, while Kieli Griffith added a double and single. On the mound, Madison Noble struck out three, but gave up 11 hits and five walks to the Spartans.

