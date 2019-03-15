Cardington gives winter awards

Cardington-Lincoln High School students who participated in winter sports were honored and recognized during the annual awards program held in the Drouhard Auditorium Sunday, March 10.

Emceeing the program was Tom Hack, athletic director.

Joe Sumner, head wrestling coach named Draven Hubley as the Most Valuable Wrestler and Joe Denney, the Pirate Award recipient. Hubley was named to the second team KMAC and Jacob Belt received honorable mention in the KMAC.

Nick Withrow, head boys basketball coach named Jarred Wardlaw as the Most Improved Player and Dylan Goodman, the recipient of the Pirate Award. Logan Doubikin and Branden Steckel each received the defensive award. Withrow announced Danny Vaught received honorable mention KMAC and Brininger was named to the second team KMAC.

Jamie Edwards, girls basketball head coach awarded Kynlee Edwards and Casey Bertke as recipients of the MVP award and Shaylynn Morris-Montgomery, the MIP. Paige Clinger was named defensive player of the year and Hannah Wickline, was given the Pirate Award.

Edwards announced that Bertke and Edwards were named to the first team KMAC and Central District; Paige Clinger was named to the second team KMAC and Central District. Hannah Wickline received honorable mention KMAC and Central District. Kynlee Edwards was also named player of the year in the KMAC and Coach Edwards, KMAC Coach of the Year and Central District Coach of the Year.

Tim Edgell, boys bowling coach, named Ryan Speck MVP and Michael Rose, MIP with the Pirate Award given to Devonn Howard. Speck was named to to the first team KMAC; Tyler Kintz and Eric Hamilton to the second team KMAC and Edgell was named KMAC coach of the year.

Girls bowling coach Morgan Edgell named Morgan Lehner, MIP and Addie Wilhelm and Laynee Wilson, MVP. Oriana Wilson received the Pirate Award. Wilson and Wilhelm were named to the first team KMAC and Lehner to the second team KMAC. KMAC Coach of the year is Edgell and KMAC Bowler of the Year is Laynee Wilson.

Cheer head coach Lori Vance named Madison Brehm for Pirate Showmanship; Mikaela Osborne, MIP; Kiersen George and Paige Artz, recipients of the Pirate Award and Caitlyn Sherman, Pirate Leader.

Athletic Point awards for winter have been earned by Frankie Arnold, Ashleigh Morales and Zach Lester (12); Kynlee Edwards, Laynee Wilson, Addie Wilhelm, Hannah Wickline and Mason White (25); Branden Steckel (38) and Paige Clinger after winter sports has 60 points. She is a three year letter winner for volleyball; four year letter winner for basketball and will become a four year letter winner for softball.

Pictured are the Cardington-Lincoln High School winter sports awards recipients. Back row (l-r): Michael Rose, Draven Hubley, Joe Denney, Jacob Belt, Ryan Speck, Danny Vaught, Trey Brininger, Dylan Goodman, Branden Steckel and Logan Doubikin. Front row: Laynee Wilson, Paige Artz, Paige Clinger, Kynlee Edwards, Shaylynn Morris-Montgomery, Casey Bertke, Madison Brehm, Kiersen George, Caitlyn Sherman, Morgan Lehner and Mikaela Osborne. Not pictured are Addie Wilhelm, Hannah Wickline and Jarred Wardlaw. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/03/web1_Winter-Sports-Awards-2019.jpeg Pictured are the Cardington-Lincoln High School winter sports awards recipients. Back row (l-r): Michael Rose, Draven Hubley, Joe Denney, Jacob Belt, Ryan Speck, Danny Vaught, Trey Brininger, Dylan Goodman, Branden Steckel and Logan Doubikin. Front row: Laynee Wilson, Paige Artz, Paige Clinger, Kynlee Edwards, Shaylynn Morris-Montgomery, Casey Bertke, Madison Brehm, Kiersen George, Caitlyn Sherman, Morgan Lehner and Mikaela Osborne. Not pictured are Addie Wilhelm, Hannah Wickline and Jarred Wardlaw. Courtesy Photo | Marty Barnett

By Evelyn Long

