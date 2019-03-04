Local bowling teams at state meet

Three Morrow County bowling teams participated in the Division II state meet hosted by Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl, with the Cardington and Highland girls competing on Friday and the Highland boys bowling on Saturday.

The Scot boys had the top team finish of the local teams, as they were 13th with a total of 3368 pins. They were in 13th with 2754 pins after three games and remained in that place after three Baker games.

The team was led by Tyler Disbennett, who rolled 606 over three games to finish in 38th place. Zach Watts finished 39th with 604 pins and Brennan McLaughlin took 58th with 563. Tying for 59th with 559 pins was Ben Rinehart. Trea Renwick rolled one game and the other two were handled by substitutes.

In the girls’ meet, Cardington took 15th with 2741 pins, while Highland was 16th with 2597. The two teams held those places after their first three games, as the Pirates had 2270 and the Scots were at 2156 pins going into the Baker games.

For Cardington, Laynee Wilson tied for 35th with 511 pins. Morgan Lehner tied for 64th with 466 and Addie Wilhelm tied for 67th with 464 pins. Frankie Arnold finished in a tie for 79th place with 424. Peyton Counts bowled two games for the Pirates and Laney Sherbourne bowled one game.

Paige Hicks led the Highland effort with a three-game total of 512 pins, which tied her for 32nd place. Erin Conner finished in 72nd with 447 pins, Courtney Weikel tallied 440 to place 75th and Autumn Burson finished in 78th with 427. Faith Stewart, Madie Zamer and a substitute each rolled one game for the Lady Scots.

Both Division II state meets were won by St. Mary’s Memorial.

