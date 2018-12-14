Edwards signs with Findlay

A year after verbally committing to play basketball for Findlay University, Cardington senior girls’ basketball player Kynlee Edwards officially signed her letter of intent recently.

“It feels so surreal to be part of the program,” she said. “I’m looking forward to playing with a good Findlay team, meeting people and playing with a different variety of players. In college, you just get a different experience.”

Edwards, who is thinking about majoring in business and minoring in Spanish communication, was happy to have her decision already made, allowing her to focus on her game over the past year.

“It was a relief knowing I wouldn’t have to stress,” she said. “Just play the sport I love and not worry about it.”

Her father and high school coach, Jamie Edwards, added that with the college choice made, they could focus on getting her in a position to be ready for college.

“It’s good for her to be inked on the line and her future set,” he said. “She’s worked hard and we made sure we had her ACT where it needed to be. That’s the greatest stress release to get the academics where they needed to be.”

He added that she also has gotten to know a lot of her fellow signees during the past year.

“We spend a lot of time at Findlay and watching their games,” he said. “There’s been a lot of communication and paperwork and getting to know her fellow signees. Of the six they signed, she knows four of them through AAU and her roommate is someone she knows through competition.”

Kynlee Edwards said that Findlay was a school she was interested in for a long time.

“I’ve always had Findlay in the back of my mind,” she said. “I was looking at them for maybe two weeks before they asked me to come visit. It all happened so fast; I’m glad they contacted me.”

For her, making it to college as a basketball player is the culmination of a life spent with the sport, as she started playing in the Hoops For Him program while four years old, going up against five- and six-year-olds.

“I started doing college showcases my freshman year,” she added. “I’ve always played high competition, but started getting really high with showcases my freshman and sophomore years.”

Edwards, who will play as a combo guard for Findlay, mentioned that one thing she’s looking forward to about collegiate competition is that it will be against the same caliber of opponent she got used to going up against in those showcases.

“I’m just ready to play against faster and stronger competition like we do in showcases,” she said.

Cardington senior basketball player Kynlee Edwards signs her letter of intent to play for the University of Findlay. In the picture are (l-r): Charity Edwards (mother), Jamie Edwards (father and Cardington head girls’ basketball coach), Edwards and Karsyn and Kambry Edwards (sisters). https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/12/web1_kynleeedwardssigning.jpg Cardington senior basketball player Kynlee Edwards signs her letter of intent to play for the University of Findlay. In the picture are (l-r): Charity Edwards (mother), Jamie Edwards (father and Cardington head girls’ basketball coach), Edwards and Karsyn and Kambry Edwards (sisters). Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

