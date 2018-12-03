Hubley signs with Wilmington

Cardington’s Taiylor Hubley will continue playing softball after her upcoming senior season, as she signed a letter of intent to play for Wilmington College on Friday.

“Their medical program is phenomenal and I wanted to go into sports medicine,” she said. “Their facility is beautiful. Everyone was very supportive there. It felt like I was at home. I found Wilmington and just fell in love.”

Hubley noted that it didn’t take a long time for her to make her decision after spending a bit of time at the southwest Ohio college.

“They started watching me at the beginning of summer ball,” she said. “I kept in contact with coach (Beth) Floyd and visited and, two weeks later, committed. That’s been my goal my whole life — it’s been a dream of mine.”

Hubley expects to play center field for Wilmington, noting that her play in the outfield was one aspect of her game that got the college’s attention.

“How aggressive I am in the outfield and base-running — my speed,” she said when describing what impressed the Wilmington coaching staff.

Hubley is looking forward to all the new experiences that will come from being on a new team with new people around her.

“Just playing with new people,” she said. “I’ve been playing with the same people my whole life. I’m totally excited about the new experiences with new coaches and whatnot.”

However, before moving on, the Pirate senior feels she and her team have some unfinished business to handle in high school, noting that after nearly claiming a state title last spring, she wants to take that final step.

“I want to take the last big step and win state,” she said. “We’ve made a step every year.”

Cardington senior Taiylor Hubley signs her letter of intent to play softball for Wilmington College. Sitting with her are her parents, Jamie (l) and Jason Hubley. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/12/web1_taiylorhubley.jpg Cardington senior Taiylor Hubley signs her letter of intent to play softball for Wilmington College. Sitting with her are her parents, Jamie (l) and Jason Hubley. Robert Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS