MG boys second in D2 race at Galion

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Mount Gilead’s boys finished second in the Division II race at the Galion Cross Country Festival Saturday.

The team finished with 98 points to finish behind only Sheridan (81) in the 26-team event. Liam Dennis took seventh place in 16:48.9, while Ethan Supplee finished 10th in 16:52.7 and Brett Shipman placed 11th in 16:55.4. Casey White ran 16th in 17:11.1, Kyle White placed 54th in 18:16.9, Trevor Ball claimed 60th in 18:24.1 and Michael Snopik took 61st in 18:25.

Also running in the Division II race was Highland, who finished 14th. Dalton Lee took 35th in 17:57.9 to lead the Scots, while Collin Kipp took 47th in 18:10 and Tucker Tague finished 85th in 19:01.9. Bruce Jordan ran 107th in 19:38.4 and Zachary Wetzel placed 124th in 20:11.8. Also, Jordan Bellamy was 127th in 20:18.5 and Chandler Bumpus finished 139th in 20:41.7.

The Highland girls finished 15th out of 21 teams in the Division II girls’ race. They were led by Camberly Schade, who finished 19th in 20:51.6. Mia White placed 53rd in 23:07.9 and Elizabeth Jensen ran 79th in 23:56.7, while Julia Pauley claimed 117th in 26:17.8. Samantha Trusler took 128th in 27:11.2, Morgan Wilhelm was 131st in 27:23.8 and Joanna Pauley took 140th in 29:00.3.

In the Division III girls’ race, Mount Gilead placed third, while Northmor was ninth of 22 teams. Centerburg finished with the first-place trophy.

For the Indians, Allison Johnson finished first overall with a time of 19:06.2 and Baylee Hack took second in 19:12.4. Olivia Millisor ran 19th in 21:53.4, while Selia Shipman placed 39th in 22:43.3. Maddie Fitzpatrick was 61st with a time of 23:44.9, Makayla Weaver ran 80th in 24:28.9 and Jadyn Shipman was 122nd in 27:16.9.

Northmor was paced by Julianna Ditullio, who was 24th in 22:06.3. Julia Kanagy was 42nd in 22:49.8, Sabrina Kelley claimed 50th in 23:05.7 and Kristie Wright finished 66th in 23:56.7. Carolyn McGaulley took 103rd in 25:22.8, Maddison Yaussy placed 110th in 26:14.3 and Olivia Goodson took 112th in 26:26.3.

In the 26-team Division III boys’ race, Northmor was sixth and Cardington placed 18th.

Northmor was led by Gavvin Keen, who was 17th in 17:49.5. Amil Upchurch ran 31st in 18:20.2 and Mostyn Evans claimed 37th in 18:31.6. Kooper Keen finished 41st in 18:46.4 and B.J. White placed 89th in 20:03.7. Chase Hoover was 94th in 20:12.4, while Alec Moore took 104th in 20:31.9.

Cardington’s Mason White claimed 11th place in 17:31.3. Gauge Higgins was 101st in 20:25.1 and Sam West took 113th in 20:49.2, while Mike Rose placed 132nd in 21:23.9. Racine Hallabrin was 143rd in 22:04.5, Devin Gheen took 145th in 22:09 and James Hallabrin claimed 166th in 25:37.7.

Not having a full team, the Cardington girls took part in the Division II-III open race, where Marlo Young was 14th in 23:37, Bella Scurlock took 66th in 25:52 and Ashlee Drury ran 232nd in 36:23.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS