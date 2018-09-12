Posted on by

MG pie auction a success

,

During Mount Gilead’s pie auction, a group came together to purchase a Pizzaburg pizza for $1800 to raise money for the football and cheer teams.

During Mount Gilead’s pie auction, a group came together to purchase a Pizzaburg pizza for $1800 to raise money for the football and cheer teams.


Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark

A large crowd was in the Mount Gilead High School auditorium for the school’s pie auction to benefit the football and cheer teams.


Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark

A large crowd was in the Mount Gilead High School auditorium for the school’s pie auction to benefit the football and cheer teams.


Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark

A large crowd was in the Mount Gilead High School auditorium for the school’s pie auction to benefit the football and cheer teams.


Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark

Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark Brandon Strickland


Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark

Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark Elaina Supplee


Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark

Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark Garrett Casto


Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark

Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark Jenilee Morgan


Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark

Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark Lane Carpenter


Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark

Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark Mason Mollohan


Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark

Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark Nathan Weaver


Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark

Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark Tristin Seitz


Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark

Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark Wyatt Lessick


Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark

On Aug. 18, history was made in the auditorium of Mount Gilead High School when the pie auction for the MGHS football and cheer teams raised $12,205.

Thanks to the family and friends of these student athletes, this incredible community and local businesses for your support. All proceeds benefit the success of these two teams and the athletes and coaches are incredibly grateful. Here is the list of the lucky winners who made this event go down in history:

Aaron and Carmen Casto, Adam Linnaberry, Always Chipper, Andy Wick, Baldwin family, Ben Saunders, Boyd, Brandon Strain, Brian and Melissa Barnett, Capitol Theatre, Carla Fleece, Carol Lessick, Carrie Wolford, Christi Morgan, Damon and Suzi Clark, Dave Logan, Dave Bradshaw, Deb Clauss, Dianna Kimp, Donna Page, Elizabeth Brady, Gompf Funeral Home and Monuments, Greenside Plumbing, Griffith and Brininger, Jake Ulrey, James Madison Ins., Jeff Thompson, Lee McClelland, Looker Farms, Luke and Malissa Clark, McCreary’s Body Shop, MG Youth Football, Mike Sayers and Family, Mike and Sue Williamson, Morrow County FOP Lodge 159, Patricia Hunter, Pizzaburg, Rhonda Dettra, Tammie Masters, Teresa Shipman, Terry Roush, Virgil Staley and Wyatt Fricke.

During Mount Gilead’s pie auction, a group came together to purchase a Pizzaburg pizza for $1800 to raise money for the football and cheer teams.
https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/09/web1_PieAuction-73-.jpgDuring Mount Gilead’s pie auction, a group came together to purchase a Pizzaburg pizza for $1800 to raise money for the football and cheer teams. Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark

A large crowd was in the Mount Gilead High School auditorium for the school’s pie auction to benefit the football and cheer teams.
https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/09/web1_PieAuction-8-.jpgA large crowd was in the Mount Gilead High School auditorium for the school’s pie auction to benefit the football and cheer teams. Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark

A large crowd was in the Mount Gilead High School auditorium for the school’s pie auction to benefit the football and cheer teams.
https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/09/web1_PieAuction-10-.jpgA large crowd was in the Mount Gilead High School auditorium for the school’s pie auction to benefit the football and cheer teams. Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark

A large crowd was in the Mount Gilead High School auditorium for the school’s pie auction to benefit the football and cheer teams.
https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/09/web1_PieAuction-21-.jpgA large crowd was in the Mount Gilead High School auditorium for the school’s pie auction to benefit the football and cheer teams. Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark

Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark
Brandon Strickland
https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/09/web1_Brandon-Strickland.jpgCourtesy Photo | Malissa Clark
Brandon StricklandCourtesy Photo | Malissa Clark

Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark
Elaina Supplee
https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/09/web1_Elaina-Supplee.jpgCourtesy Photo | Malissa Clark
Elaina SuppleeCourtesy Photo | Malissa Clark

Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark
Garrett Casto
https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/09/web1_Garrett-Casto.jpgCourtesy Photo | Malissa Clark
Garrett CastoCourtesy Photo | Malissa Clark

Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark
Jenilee Morgan
https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/09/web1_Jenilee-Morgan.jpgCourtesy Photo | Malissa Clark
Jenilee MorganCourtesy Photo | Malissa Clark

Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark
Lane Carpenter
https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/09/web1_Lane-Carpenter.jpgCourtesy Photo | Malissa Clark
Lane CarpenterCourtesy Photo | Malissa Clark

Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark
Mason Mollohan
https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/09/web1_Mason-Mollohan.jpgCourtesy Photo | Malissa Clark
Mason MollohanCourtesy Photo | Malissa Clark

Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark
Nathan Weaver
https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/09/web1_Nathan-Weaver.jpgCourtesy Photo | Malissa Clark
Nathan WeaverCourtesy Photo | Malissa Clark

Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark
Tristin Seitz
https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/09/web1_Tristin-Seitz.jpgCourtesy Photo | Malissa Clark
Tristin SeitzCourtesy Photo | Malissa Clark

Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark
Wyatt Lessick
https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/09/web1_Wyatt-Lessick.jpgCourtesy Photo | Malissa Clark
Wyatt LessickCourtesy Photo | Malissa Clark

Information received from Malissa Clark.

Information received from Malissa Clark.