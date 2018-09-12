MG pie auction a success

On Aug. 18, history was made in the auditorium of Mount Gilead High School when the pie auction for the MGHS football and cheer teams raised $12,205.

Thanks to the family and friends of these student athletes, this incredible community and local businesses for your support. All proceeds benefit the success of these two teams and the athletes and coaches are incredibly grateful. Here is the list of the lucky winners who made this event go down in history:

Aaron and Carmen Casto, Adam Linnaberry, Always Chipper, Andy Wick, Baldwin family, Ben Saunders, Boyd, Brandon Strain, Brian and Melissa Barnett, Capitol Theatre, Carla Fleece, Carol Lessick, Carrie Wolford, Christi Morgan, Damon and Suzi Clark, Dave Logan, Dave Bradshaw, Deb Clauss, Dianna Kimp, Donna Page, Elizabeth Brady, Gompf Funeral Home and Monuments, Greenside Plumbing, Griffith and Brininger, Jake Ulrey, James Madison Ins., Jeff Thompson, Lee McClelland, Looker Farms, Luke and Malissa Clark, McCreary’s Body Shop, MG Youth Football, Mike Sayers and Family, Mike and Sue Williamson, Morrow County FOP Lodge 159, Patricia Hunter, Pizzaburg, Rhonda Dettra, Tammie Masters, Teresa Shipman, Terry Roush, Virgil Staley and Wyatt Fricke.

During Mount Gilead’s pie auction, a group came together to purchase a Pizzaburg pizza for $1800 to raise money for the football and cheer teams. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/09/web1_PieAuction-73-.jpg During Mount Gilead’s pie auction, a group came together to purchase a Pizzaburg pizza for $1800 to raise money for the football and cheer teams. Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark A large crowd was in the Mount Gilead High School auditorium for the school’s pie auction to benefit the football and cheer teams. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/09/web1_PieAuction-8-.jpg A large crowd was in the Mount Gilead High School auditorium for the school’s pie auction to benefit the football and cheer teams. Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark A large crowd was in the Mount Gilead High School auditorium for the school’s pie auction to benefit the football and cheer teams. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/09/web1_PieAuction-10-.jpg A large crowd was in the Mount Gilead High School auditorium for the school’s pie auction to benefit the football and cheer teams. Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark A large crowd was in the Mount Gilead High School auditorium for the school’s pie auction to benefit the football and cheer teams. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/09/web1_PieAuction-21-.jpg A large crowd was in the Mount Gilead High School auditorium for the school’s pie auction to benefit the football and cheer teams. Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark

Brandon Strickland https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/09/web1_Brandon-Strickland.jpg Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark

Brandon Strickland Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark

Elaina Supplee https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/09/web1_Elaina-Supplee.jpg Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark

Elaina Supplee Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark

Garrett Casto https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/09/web1_Garrett-Casto.jpg Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark

Garrett Casto Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark

Jenilee Morgan https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/09/web1_Jenilee-Morgan.jpg Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark

Jenilee Morgan Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark

Lane Carpenter https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/09/web1_Lane-Carpenter.jpg Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark

Lane Carpenter Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark

Mason Mollohan https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/09/web1_Mason-Mollohan.jpg Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark

Mason Mollohan Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark

Nathan Weaver https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/09/web1_Nathan-Weaver.jpg Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark

Nathan Weaver Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark

Tristin Seitz https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/09/web1_Tristin-Seitz.jpg Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark

Tristin Seitz Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark

Wyatt Lessick https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/09/web1_Wyatt-Lessick.jpg Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark

Wyatt Lessick Courtesy Photo | Malissa Clark

Information received from Malissa Clark.

Information received from Malissa Clark.