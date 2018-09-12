MG pie auction a success

On Aug. 18, history was made in the auditorium of Mount Gilead High School when the pie auction for the MGHS football and cheer teams raised $12,205.
Thanks to the family and friends of these student athletes, this incredible community and local businesses for your support. All proceeds benefit the success of these two teams and the athletes and coaches are incredibly grateful. Here is the list of the lucky winners who made this event go down in history:
Aaron and Carmen Casto, Adam Linnaberry, Always Chipper, Andy Wick, Baldwin family, Ben Saunders, Boyd, Brandon Strain, Brian and Melissa Barnett, Capitol Theatre, Carla Fleece, Carol Lessick, Carrie Wolford, Christi Morgan, Damon and Suzi Clark, Dave Logan, Dave Bradshaw, Deb Clauss, Dianna Kimp, Donna Page, Elizabeth Brady, Gompf Funeral Home and Monuments, Greenside Plumbing, Griffith and Brininger, Jake Ulrey, James Madison Ins., Jeff Thompson, Lee McClelland, Looker Farms, Luke and Malissa Clark, McCreary’s Body Shop, MG Youth Football, Mike Sayers and Family, Mike and Sue Williamson, Morrow County FOP Lodge 159, Patricia Hunter, Pizzaburg, Rhonda Dettra, Tammie Masters, Teresa Shipman, Terry Roush, Virgil Staley and Wyatt Fricke.
Brandon Strickland
Elaina Supplee
Garrett Casto
Jenilee Morgan
Lane Carpenter
Mason Mollohan
Nathan Weaver
Tristin Seitz
Wyatt Lessick
Information received from Malissa Clark.