SCTP championships held

Cardinal Center hosted the Scholastic Clay Target Program American Team National Championships from July 14-21, with youth competing in seven events during that time.

Following are the champions in each category of those events.

200 Target American Skeet

Athlete, Benjamin Schroeder, 200; Collegiate team, Michigan State University Shotgun, 592; Senior Divisions team, North Scott Trap Team, 591.

Squad: Rookie, Forest City Rookie Gold, 478; Intermediate/Entry Level, Young Guns IE I, 562; Intermediate/Advanced, Haywood Young Guns IA, 567; Senior/Jr. Varsity, CGES JV Skeet Black, 571; Senior/Varsity, Henry County Varsity Skeet 1, 592; Open, No Option S SPE, 578.

Men: Rookie, Bryce Hedrick, 186; Intermediate/Entry Level, Pete Wann, 191, Intermediate/Advanced, Dylan Dick, 200; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Harlan Brooks, 198; Senior/Varsity, Douglas Williams, 200; Collegiate, Benjamin Schroeder, 200.

Ladies: Rookie, Molly Elliott, 174; Intermediate/Entry Level, Kiersten Sales, 193; Intermediate/Advanced, Ella Kurrus, 187; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Taylor Wray, 198.

100 Target Bunker Trap

Athlete, Dawson Peer, 92; Collegiate team, Mason Dixon Clay Busters, 203.

Squad: Open, Flyway 1, 209; Intermediate Divisions, North Lawrence IA, 191; Senior Divisions, WWST Bunker 1, 223.

Men: Collegiate, Dawson Peer, 92; Intermediate Divisions, Austin Pohlman, 75; Senior Divisions, Logan Lucas, 90.

Ladies: Collegiate, Madelynn Bernau, 80; Intermediate Divisions, Abbey Wigh, 68; Senior Divisions, Faith Moerke, 80.

200 Target Doubles Trap

Athlete, Eric Long, 195; Collegiate team, Jacksonville University Sporting, Skeet and Trap Team, 804.

Squad: Rookie, BACC Rookie, 227; Intermediate/Entry Level, Ankeny Centennial Little Jags Echo, 718; Intermediate/Advanced, Golden Eagle Intermediate 1, 887; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars Delta, 870; Senior/Varsity, North Scott HS Red, 948; Open, WWST State Doubles PH, 827.

Men: Rookie, Thomas Burton, 171; Intermediate/Entry Level, Ben Stocker, 169; Intermediate/Advanced, Stephen Leonard, 190; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Emanuel Butdorf, 182; Senior/Varsity, Eric Long, 195; Collegiate, Jordan Hintz, 195.

Ladies: Intermediate/Entry Level, Kiersten Sales, 156; Intermediate/Advanced, Ella Kurrus, 174; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Leah Hofstadter, 181; Senior/Varsity, Tomi Ownby, 189.

200 Target Handicap Trap

Athlete, Matthew DeBord, 192; Collegiate team, Jacksonville University Sporting, Skeet and Trap Team, 799.

Squad: Rookie, WWST R, 699; Intermediate/Entry Level, Ankeny Centennial Little Jags Echo, 814; Intermediate/Advanced, Golden Eagle Intermediate 1, 912; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Buckeye Chippewa HDCP JV, 820; Senior/Varsity, North Scott HS White, 911; Open, Cass County Clays Open, 798.

Men: Rookie, Thomas Burton, 186; Intermediate/Entry Level, Alan Hauser, 191; Intermediate/Advanced, Landon Sievers, 191; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Kaden Westfall, 186; Senior/Varsity, Tanner Harrison, 191; Collegiate, Matthew DeBord, 192.

Women: Rookie, Madalynn Schroder, 130; Intermediate/Entry Level, Angie Wolfert, 182; Intermediate/Advanced, Ella Kurrus, 181; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Kallista Roers, 181; Senior/Varsity, Nicole Breese, 190.

200 Target Sporting Clays

Athlete, Todd Hitch, 198; Collegiate team, Michigan State University Shotgun, 533; High School team, Southlake Carroll Training Program, 542.

Squad: Rookie, Young Guns Rookie 1, 429; Intermediate/Entry Level, 518; Intermediate/Advanced, Henry County NFZ IA SC 1, 499; Senior/Jr. Varsity, CGES JV Sporting Black, 555; Senior/Varsity, Lost SV, 565; Open, Monroe County Open, 544.

Men: Rookie, James Frank, 162; Intermediate/Entry, Brayden Wojcieszak, 176; Intermediate/Advanced, Hunter Raley, 180; Senior/Junior Varsity, Todd Hitch, 198; Senior/Varsity, Colin Davis, 194; Collegiate, Nicholas Blenker, 196.

Ladies: Rookie, Molly Elliott, 142; Intermediate/Entry Level, Kiersten Sales, 167; Intermediate/Advanced, Abbey Wigh, 159; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Dallas Ward, 189.

200 Target Singles Trap

Athlete, Jack Meixelsperger, 200; Collegiate team, Marquette Hilltoppers Trap Team, 966; High School team, North Scott Trap Team, 991.

Squad: Rookie, WWST Nationals Trap R, 875; Intermediate/Entry Level, Ankeny Little Jags Echo, 910; Intermediate/Advanced, Golden Eagle Intermediate 1, 959; Senior/Jr. Varsity, CCB JV, 957; Senior/Varsity, North Scott HS Red, 983; Open, Wayzata Trap 1, 966.

Men: Rookie, Thomas Burton, 195; Intermediate/Entry Level, Ricky Fabry, 196; Intermediate/Advanced, Tyler Haney, 199; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Dominic Menedez, 200; Senior/Varsity, Jack Meixelperger, 200; Collegiate, Jordan Hintz, 200.

Ladies: Rookie, Molly Elliott, 185; Intermediate/Entry Level, Mia Moriarty, 189; Intermediate/Advanced, Ella Kurrus, 187; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Dallas Ward, 197.

100 Target Doubles Skeet

Athlete, Tate Skipper, 100; Team, Collegiate, Central Georgia Elite Shooters, 259.

Squad: Rookie, LOST Rookie, 196; Intermediate/Entry Level, Allen-SkeetDbls-9, 250; Intermediate/Advanced, Haywood Young Guns IA, 268; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Mambas JV, 281; Senior/Varsity, Henry County NFZ Skeet Dbl 4, 289; Open, KCCL Mixed, 280.

Men: Rookie, Evan Dowd, 79; Intermediate/Entry Level, Connard Bailey, 92; Intermediate/Advanced, Jesse Lewis, 97; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Rennie Wilson III, 97; Senior/Varsity, 100; Collegiate, Matt Chlupach, 95.

Women: Rookie, Tinsley Rigsby, 52; Intermediate/Entry Level, Kiersten Sales, 85; Intermediate/Advanced, Ella Kurrus, 91; Senior/Jr. Varsity, Dallas Ward, 96; Senior/Varsity, Meghan Darrough, 98.

Youth shooters from around the country were at Cardinal Center in July for the SCTP National Championships. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/08/web1_team.jpg Youth shooters from around the country were at Cardinal Center in July for the SCTP National Championships. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel When not competing in events, shooters were able to get in some practice shots at the Cardinal Center. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/08/web1_shooter.jpg When not competing in events, shooters were able to get in some practice shots at the Cardinal Center. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

